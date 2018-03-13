News and Trends

VentureSouq And StartAD Aim To Empower Region's Investors With The Fourth Edition Of Angel Rising

Image credit: startAD
A scene from Angel Rising 2017.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

VentureSouq and New York University Abu Dhabi’s (NYUAD's) entrepreneurship arm startAD are back with the fourth edition of Angel Rising Investor Education Symposium to be held on March 24 at NYUAD. Over 200 investors and regional entrepreneurial community members are expected to come together for the event, which will discuss, among other things, ways to empower angel investors and strengthen the potential of angel investment in the UAE.

This year's symposium is being hosted under the theme of Investing in MENA- Finding MENA’s Competitive Edge on the Global Stage, and facilitates discussions and interactions on topics such as investments in cryptocurrency, achieving liquidity/exits in investments, valuations, hardware startup investments, data and statistics of investments in MENA etc. With such topics on the agenda, Angel Rising 2018 hopes to create awareness about early-stage investing, nurture an investor community in the UAE, and share knowledge on the structure of investments, and due diligence process involved in venture funding.

The event is also set to feature insights of local and international investment experts including Jake Zelle, Partner, AngelList, Ola Doudin, co-founder and CEO, BitOasis, Lina Hediah, Executive Director, Consensys, Christos Mastoras, founder, Glambox and Managing Partner, Iliad Partners and ArabNet founder and CEO Omar Christidis, among other speakers and panelists. The symposium will also feature a demonstration by angel investor and CEO of Classpass Fritz Lanman, who will offer a peek at best practices for investing in the technology space.

Not just that, the event also promises to provide a platform for UAE's tech startups actively seeking angel investment to pitch their ventures to investors and audience attending the event, who in turn can engage with them. By doing so, the symposium says, it intends to connect aspiring entrepreneurs and investors and “elevate a new class of angel investors” that better understand the startup investing landscape to fuel innovation in the UAE.

To know more and/or to register for your presence at the event, visit the official page here. 

