HR Trends to Follow in the Manufacturing Industry

March 14, 2018

With the onset of another year comes a renewed energy to surge into the market- filled with untapped opportunities needing to ace. For the manufacturing sector, there is a flurry of advancements that need to be capitalized on, with the right set of manpower- something that is ever-so-important in this industry. Approximately 5.8 million jobs in other sectors depend and are supported in some or the other way by the manufacturing industry all around the world. The strength of manufacturing lies-in its labor-intensive operation and hence, the need to recruit the right talent becomes all the more important. Yet, recruiting and retaining talent catering to specific manufacturing niches is one of the challenges that continue to haunt across all segments of the organization and it is up to the HR department to zero down on the choicest workforce. Therefore, one needs to keep themselves updated with the following trends:

The Charm of an Old-School Learning Like Apprenticeship Has Come Back Into Foray

Industries are known to use apprenticeship programs to build its workforce and this will be further strengthened. The apprenticeship model is one of the proven programs for developing a highly skilled workforce, where young greenhorns learn through practical training and solution-based lessons. Besides vocational schools and universities, organizations should start adopting apprenticeships for sectors as manufacturing, to craft a workforce capable of achieving wonders.

The Tropes of Modern Day Hiring Would be Dictated by Artificial Intelligence

In the upcoming Phase, companies will collaborate with digital HR service providers that will help in collecting resumes, sending company representatives to universities, candidates or even arranging follow-up interviews. This will really help companies to increase diversity and be cost-effective. As per a recent report by Accenture Strategy, AI can boost up the employment by 10% in India. Automation is the boon here as the selection would be centralized and monitored in the strictest parameters. AI is known for its error-free judgment and this will find greater use in selecting candidates.

Development of a full-Proof Employee Value Proposition

Presently, a strong company brand is just as important for nabbing good talent as it is for attracting consumers. A great brand image and company value will attract aspirations and align the right talent for growth and a greater repertoire. It isn't really about candidates worrying about landing jobs as much as it is about companies competing for those candidates. This has made employer branding a very crucial strategy that present age HR teams need to keep in mind.

Skilla are Being Revamped Through Automation

Automation isn’t primed to annihilate jobs, as of yet. It’s poised to act as a complementary asset, highlighting the skills that are important to businesses. Leaders are certainly optimistic about automation, they have a practical perspective at the back of their mind as expectations of it to shift their priorities and primary skill sets comes on board. By 2020, it is expected “keeping pace with changing technology” as a top priority, followed by managing big data, compliance and maintaining financial reporting standards.

A Focus Towards Employee Experience

This will be the year where organizations start to focus on developing their culture through building a veritable “Employee Experience”. This ecosystem is primed to integrate three core dimensions of enticement: engagement, culture and performance management- in order to attract the apt millennial to vie for the positions

This will drive the pertinent HR heads to craft and examine a veritable journey map and optimize to mirror that of what customer experience teams work out in terms of customer journeys. It will be an exciting time where HR will continuously experiment with technology in the market, pairing modern communication and productivity tools to facilitate the understanding and development of the employee experience.

Conclusion

All of these trends point to building a holistic balance at workplace for the manufacturing segment in 2018. Although companies will face new challenges in making these possible, a bountiful set of reward through higher productivity and greater employee loyalty. The upcoming year is set to see a grander rise of employee enticement to plug in talents who would bring in unprecedented growth.