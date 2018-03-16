How Entrepreneurs Can Leverage LinkedIn to Grow Their Business

From entrepreneurs to marketers, right from day one, LinkedIn always has been the go-to source for building a professional network online.

Whether you are a budding entrepreneur or small business owner, it’s important for your company to have a social media presence. If utilized correctly, social media can take your business to the next level. From entrepreneurs to marketers, right from day one, LinkedIn always has been the go-to source for building a professional network online. Through the platform, you can also ask your connections to write a recommendation of your work that you can display on your profile. And, if you are looking for funding then voila, it will boost your chances of getting your business noticed by an investor.

Entrepreneur India lists out few useful tips for entrepreneurs to grow a successful business using LinkedIn :

Develop an Action Plan :

LinkedIn is a powerful source of quality sales intelligence for entrepreneurs. You can raise your firm’s visibility, build business relationships, secure clients, and convert them into loyal customers. According to Neena Dasgupta CEO & Director at Zirca Digital Solutions, entrepreneurs must always have an action plan with LinkedIn.

“Always remember to spend time making a list of people you would want to do business with in the future. These could be clients, investors, and potential partners. Next, create a highly-personalized note for each person and send them requests. When you’re opening up this dialogue, don’t forget to avoid hard-selling, and instead focus on how you can build a relationship,” shared Dasgupta.

She also recommended that one must secure LinkedIn Endorsements from people they’ve worked with before, especially clients.

Share Your Professional Stories:

For Chetan Asher, Founder & CEO, Tonic Worldwide, the key tip for entrepreneurs is to not use LinkedIn as a networking or job platform and approach it as a platform to tell professional stories.

“Using the platform to talk about milestones, challenges and learning from their entrepreneurial stories will go a long way in building deeper connections and grow business,” he said

LinkedIn is Different from Facebook(Connect to Relevant People) :

Often people confuse LinkedIn with Facebook. Aashish Kalra, Chairman of Cambridge Technology Enterprises advises entrepreneurs to not use LinkedIn as a social media site.

“Focus on connecting with the relevant people, specifically people who will gain from knowing you. Try sending them a newsletter and relevant content. Don't be afraid to invite people who you don't know,” said Kalra.

But Not Without a Background Check :

Prasad Vanga, Founder & CEO, Anthill Ventures emphasized that LinkedIn enables entrepreneurs unprecedented ability to locate and associate with a wide variety of stakeholders - investors, employees, partners, etc. By cutting down the 'search cost' for these activities to near zero, it also helps unleash a new wave of productivity.

“For entrepreneurs, LinkedIn can serve as an implicit background check before conducting an interaction thereby helping them become smarter at these interactions, “said Vanga