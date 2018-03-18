10 Simple Ways to Reduce Stress (Infographic)

/

Getting a grip on your stress levels is not as hard as you think.

March 18, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Stress is a major factor in our lives and can take a toll on our mental health. However, before letting yourself reach burnout, it’s important to understand where your stress is coming from so you can tackle it.

Related: Finding Your 'Stress Sweet Spot' to Perform at Your Best

For starters, if you find yourself dealing with high stress levels often, cut out caffeine and other stimulants. Jumpstart your day with exercise instead. Physical activity can help boost your metabolism, make you happier and reduce the levels of stress hormones in your body. Of course, one of the other obvious things you can do to reduce stress is get enough sleep -- according to the National Sleep Foundation, the average adult should get seven to nine hours of sleep every night.

For some not-so-obvious ways to reduce stress, keep a mood journal so you can understand what exactly is causing you tension. Chewing gum and lighting candles are two other simple and easy ways to tackle stress.

Related: 4 TED Talks to Help You Deal With Stress and Anxiety

With a few simple adjustments to your daily habits, you can jumpstart your way to a healthier, more stress-free life. To learn more, check out Larkr’s infographic below.