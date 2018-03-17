A Look at Women in the World of Tech (Infographic)

/

We've still got a ways to go.

March 17, 2018

There’s a long road ahead for us women. While our voices might be louder than ever today, what’s our true impact? Unfortunately, in technology -- an industry that’s seen incredible growth over the past decade -- there’s still much work to be done. Women hold a lower share of computer science jobs today than they did in the 1980s, and they make up only 20 percent of the technology workforce -- even though women make up over half of the total U.S. workforce.

The problems start when girls are young. According to the Girl Scout Research Institute, many young girls are losing interest in pursuing careers in STEM. Overall, only 13 percent of young girls receiving a STEM education actually say that a job in STEM would be their number one career choice. The research found that many girls become interested in STEM at 11 but lose that interest by 15-years-old likely due to the lack of female mentors, lack of hands-on experience opportunities and gender inequality in STEM jobs.

Even older women are feeling discouraged from pursuing jobs in technology because of the reputation the industry has developed over the past few years, including sex parties, gender bias and a lack of rules against sexual harassment.

But some companies, nonprofits and public figures are trying to change the industry. To learn more about women in the world of tech, check out Evia Events’ infographic below.