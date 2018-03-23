This South India-focused Director is Venturing Into the Digital Content Space With All Guns Blazing

Swapna Dutt now wants to concentrate on films that will be remembered even after two generations

March 23, 2018 2 min read

This hidden gem from Andhra Pradesh has not only made a mark in television as the 'Queen of Reality TV' in South India, but is now racing ahead to become one of the early entrants into the digital content space. The daring and dauntless daughter of South India's production king Ashwin Dutt, Swapna Dutt tasted success and failure all too soon and is now only proud to have found the balance.

When everything collapses, it's you alone, says Dutt, who took eight long years to revive from the failure of her television channel. "I felt stuck somewhere, in my youth, without even knowing how I would get out of the mess and my peers were searing ahead," Dutt says. However, giving up was not an option for her and eventually, she emerged victorious like a phoenix from the ashes.

Dutt now wants to concentrate on films that will be remembered even after two generations. After her successful content partnership with YuppTV, she was the first one to tie up with Amazon for content. "At this time of my life, I don't want to become someone. I am not looking at targets. I don't want to work on numbers. I want to work on what my heart says," she add.

