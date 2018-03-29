Infographics

Infographic: Nine Ways To Focus A Wandering Mind

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Infographic: Nine Ways To Focus A Wandering Mind
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There’s nothing more frustrating than a distracted mind that’s constantly wandering, especially when you are facing an emerging deadline. While it’s true that it’s a tendency of the human mind to get distracted, the team at On Stride Financial have come up with a set of hacks to ensure you defeat your distracted mind, and ensure better productivity. Stating that it’s ultimately a lack of energy in our brain that causes us to experience attention deficit, the infograph lists nine ways to prevent our minds from daydreaming when it’s time to focus. Making your short breaks count (allow your mind to daydream during your breaks), taking conscious steps to eliminate stress, doodling simple geometric shapes, and trying out some deep breathing exercises are some of the ways offered in this productivity guide. If all else fails, the infographic suggests you could also grab your favorite cup of caffeine or chew on a stick of gum as a means to get your mind back on the task in hand. Check out the entire infographic below for more such hacks.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Infographics

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)