'This Woman Got Robbed': Fans Furious After 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Loses Round The January 30 episode of the show featured a contestant named Megan Carvale.

By Emily Rella

"Wheel of Fortune" fans are furious after the January 30 episode in which a contestant named Megan Carvale lost the game — but viewers claim she guessed the correct answer.

Upon attempting to answer the puzzle that read "P_N_ _RC_ _ D" under the category "Living Thing," it sounded as if Megan said "pink orchid" and "something orchid" as she sounded out answers, though it isn't clear what her answer was when trying to solve the puzzle.

In the clip, host Pat Sajak tells the contestant that "she might have been overthinking a type of orchid" before revealing the correct answer and the missing letters, which was "pink orchid."

Related: Vanna White Says Salary Reports 'Blown Out of Proportion'

The internet was livid at Sajak and the show, claiming that Carvale had, in fact, guessed the correct answer which was "pink orchid" but that the mumbled pronunciation was the reason she didn't walk away with the full prize of $40,000.

On an episode of Good Morning America on Thursday, however, Carvale set the record straight.

"You know, I wish I said 'pink' because I would have been $40,000 richer," she told the outlet. "But I said 'something.'"

Though she might have missed out on the major win, Carvale still walked away with $14,007.

"That word has already been haunting me, and now all of America believes that I said it, but I didn't," Carvale said.

Hopefully, Carvale doesn't receive any pink orchids as a gesture anytime soon.

Related: Ryan Seacrest is the New Host of 'Wheel of Fortune'

Sajak is set to be replaced by former "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest next season. The show is currently airing its 41st season.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Shark Tank' Is Casting for Season 16 — Here's How to Score a Spot on the Show

ABC's hit show is hosting open casting calls in three U.S. cities (so far).

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

How Cultural Understanding and Adaptation Drives Business Success

How to navigate cultural nuances to make deals, build partnerships and drive better collaboration.

By Adnan Zai
Side Hustle

He Pulled Cash From His 401k to Start a Side Hustle — and It Mushroomed Beyond His Full-Time Income to Over $1 Million in Sales

Michael Pan transformed his fascination with his family's mushroom snack from a side hustle into a flourishing business, Pan's Mushroom Jerky, with sales surpassing seven figures.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

Google and Yahoo Are Now Enforcing New Rules For Email Senders — Here Are 3 Changes You'll Need to Adopt By February 1st.

Google and Yahoo are enforcing new rules for mass email senders. By February 2024, you must authenticate your emails, allow people to unsubscribe easily and keep your spam complaints at bay.

By Liviu Tanase
Leadership

5 Habits Shared by the Most Successful Leaders

After three decades of working with CEOs, I've come to find that these five fundamental habits are shared by the most successful leaders.

By Sam Reese
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.