"Wheel of Fortune" fans are furious after the January 30 episode in which a contestant named Megan Carvale lost the game — but viewers claim she guessed the correct answer.

Upon attempting to answer the puzzle that read "P_N_ _RC_ _ D" under the category "Living Thing," it sounded as if Megan said "pink orchid" and "something orchid" as she sounded out answers, though it isn't clear what her answer was when trying to solve the puzzle.

In the clip, host Pat Sajak tells the contestant that "she might have been overthinking a type of orchid" before revealing the correct answer and the missing letters, which was "pink orchid."

The internet was livid at Sajak and the show, claiming that Carvale had, in fact, guessed the correct answer which was "pink orchid" but that the mumbled pronunciation was the reason she didn't walk away with the full prize of $40,000.

I'm sorry, did she NOT say Pink Orchid the first time? Or am I tripping #wheeloffortune pic.twitter.com/b30E4l0MqE — Taylor (@TaylorStriegel) January 31, 2024

The woman got screwed on #WheelOfFortune bonus puzzle tonight, she totally said "PINK ORCHID" right at the start, — Timmy E. (@TimmyMKE) January 31, 2024

Am I tripping or did she say pink orchid ….#wheeloffortune — AB (@AngelBeeBrooks) January 31, 2024

Honestly, it feels like this woman got robbed out of her bonus prize tonight on #WheelofFortune.

Can you guys help me get #PinkOrchid trending? That was the actual answer to the puzzle & a bunch of us legitimately heard her say that right when the clock started. ? https://t.co/Ekn38Bz63L — ?ⓁⒶⓃⒺ? (@lanechanged) January 31, 2024

On an episode of Good Morning America on Thursday, however, Carvale set the record straight.

"You know, I wish I said 'pink' because I would have been $40,000 richer," she told the outlet. "But I said 'something.'"

Though she might have missed out on the major win, Carvale still walked away with $14,007.

"That word has already been haunting me, and now all of America believes that I said it, but I didn't," Carvale said.

Hopefully, Carvale doesn't receive any pink orchids as a gesture anytime soon.

Sajak is set to be replaced by former "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest next season. The show is currently airing its 41st season.