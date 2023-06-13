Legendary "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak will be spinning the infamous wheel one last time next year, as he announced that he is retiring following the show's 41st season.

In a Tweet, Sajak announced that the new season (which begins in September) will be his last, noting that he would have "more to say in the coming months."

Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) June 12, 2023

The 76-year-old first debuted as host in 1981, joined by longtime cohost Vanna White following season one in 1982.

White penned a heartfelt Tweet in support of her longtime copilot shortly after he announced the news, noting that she "couldn't be happier" to have had the 40-plus year run the duo experienced together.

When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we'd still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn't be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak! https://t.co/yYmo3G0Dtb — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) June 13, 2023

Hundreds of fans poured in with support for Sajak, sharing fond memories of the show that's been around for four decades.

Pat, the show will not be the same without you. Glad we get one more season! Thank you for all the great memories and entertainment and I hope that means more time for your great Twitter content. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 13, 2023

Gonna watch every episode of the 41st as we have every season. My wife & I will definitely miss our daily dose of your witty humor. We cherish the memories we have of you in our living room. Hope to see you make some cameos! — Coach Gus (@kaplanges) June 13, 2023

Thanks for the memories, Pat. Things come and go, but you were always there on my TV at 6:30pm. A familiar face to the "latch key" generation, and beyond. You will be missed. Enjoy your retirement ❤️ — Margeaux Bichone (@MargeauxBichone) June 12, 2023

Noooooo! That's me selfishly screaming for you to stay! Of course you deserve an amazing retirement. Thank you for being a national treasure, sir! ❤️ — Womanhood Embraced (@SodaPop19000) June 13, 2023

Sajak broached the subject of retirement in an interview last September with Entertainment Tonight, hinting that his run would soon end.

"Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," he told the outlet. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

Sajak did not share whether or not producers had immediate plans to find his replacement, but CBS Media Ventures announced in January that it had renewed the program through at least 2028.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Pat Sajak's net worth was an estimated $75 million.