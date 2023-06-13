'Selfishly Screaming for You to Stay': Fans Mourn Surprise Retirement of Beloved 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Sajak has hosted "Wheel of Fortune" since its debut in 1981.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Pat Sajak on the set of 'Wheel of Fortune'.

Legendary "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak will be spinning the infamous wheel one last time next year, as he announced that he is retiring following the show's 41st season.

In a Tweet, Sajak announced that the new season (which begins in September) will be his last, noting that he would have "more to say in the coming months."

The 76-year-old first debuted as host in 1981, joined by longtime cohost Vanna White following season one in 1982.

White penned a heartfelt Tweet in support of her longtime copilot shortly after he announced the news, noting that she "couldn't be happier" to have had the 40-plus year run the duo experienced together.

Hundreds of fans poured in with support for Sajak, sharing fond memories of the show that's been around for four decades.

Sajak broached the subject of retirement in an interview last September with Entertainment Tonight, hinting that his run would soon end.

"Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," he told the outlet. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

Sajak did not share whether or not producers had immediate plans to find his replacement, but CBS Media Ventures announced in January that it had renewed the program through at least 2028.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Pat Sajak's net worth was an estimated $75 million.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

