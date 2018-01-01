Dave Lavinsky

Dave Lavinsky is the co-founder of Growthink, a Los Angeles-based consulting firm that helps entrepreneurs identify and pursue new opportunities, develop business plans, raise capital and build growth strategies. He is also the founder of Guiding Metrics, a company that tracks KPIs to help businesses grow faster and more profitably, and the author of Start at The End (Wiley, 2012).

Writing a Business Plan May Not Be Your Idea of Fun, But It Forces You to Build These 4 Crucial Habits
Business Plans
Business Plans

Writing a Business Plan May Not Be Your Idea of Fun, But It Forces You to Build These 4 Crucial Habits

These key habits will allow you to grow a stronger, more profitable business.
5 min read
If You're Trying to Raise Money, Doing Any of These 9 Things May Scare off Investors
Pitching Investors
Pitching Investors

If You're Trying to Raise Money, Doing Any of These 9 Things May Scare off Investors

Avoid these mistakes and funding could be yours.
7 min read
Considering Hiring a New College Grad for Your Startup or Small Business? Use These 5 Tests to Find Superstar Employees.
Hiring
Hiring

Considering Hiring a New College Grad for Your Startup or Small Business? Use These 5 Tests to Find Superstar Employees.

New college grads could be great or terrible hires. Here's how to weed out the duds.
3 min read
Just Keeping Track of Key Measures Can Double Your Profits
Metrics
Metrics

Just Keeping Track of Key Measures Can Double Your Profits

"Operational dashboards'' keep employees and entire businesses focused on improving the tasks that make everything work.
3 min read
Are You Getting Email Marketing Right? Use These 4 Metrics to Find Out.
Email Marketing
Email Marketing

Are You Getting Email Marketing Right? Use These 4 Metrics to Find Out.

Every company can afford email marketing, but no company can afford to get wrong. Here is what to measure and how to improve results..
4 min read
The Basics of Pitching Investors

The Basics of Pitching Investors

Our expert says having a firm grasp on what will make your company successful is key.
Use Metrics to Maximize Results From Your Sales Team
Ready for Anything
Ready for Anything

Use Metrics to Maximize Results From Your Sales Team

Tracking key variables can focus, motivate and educate your staff, netting greater profits.
3 min read
How to Get More Visitors to Click, Buy or Promote on Your Site
Ready for Anything
Ready for Anything

How to Get More Visitors to Click, Buy or Promote on Your Site

Your visitors follow a path after visiting your site. Make sure they get to where you want them to go.
3 min read
Ready to Drop Your Recruiter? Not So Fast.

Ready to Drop Your Recruiter? Not So Fast.

A reader wants to break from the agency that connects it with clients. Our business expert offers some words of encouragement – and caution.
Tracking These 6 Metrics Could Boost Your Sales
Ready for Anything
Ready for Anything

Tracking These 6 Metrics Could Boost Your Sales

If you're not tracking these numbers, you'll have a hard time growing.
4 min read
How to Improve the Success of a Membership Program
Ready for Anything
Ready for Anything

How to Improve the Success of a Membership Program

The key is to track and improve these important key performance indicators.
4 min read
5 Ways to Close The Sale With Indecisive Customers
Ready for Anything
Ready for Anything

5 Ways to Close The Sale With Indecisive Customers

Not all of your customers will be ready to buy the first time you meet them. Here's how to turn prospective buyers into loyal customers.
3 min read
7 Ways to Pump Up Employee Engagement In Your Office
Growth Strategies
Growth Strategies

7 Ways to Pump Up Employee Engagement In Your Office

Giving your employees the ability to set and maintain their own goals will be a big morale booster. Here's how.
4 min read
Why You Shouldn't Send Your Business Plan to Investors
Starting a Business
Starting a Business

Why You Shouldn't Send Your Business Plan to Investors

Creating a business plan is important. But the trick is in learning how to leverage it to best get funding.
3 min read
How to Start Mapping Your Marketing Plan Right Now
Marketing
Marketing

How to Start Mapping Your Marketing Plan Right Now

Creating a marketing funnel that converts prospective customers into paying ones is key to your sales strategy. Here's how to get started.
3 min read
