Mind Your Netiquette: Du's #PostWisely Campaign

Image credit: du
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In an era that is being increasingly governed by social media, du, one of the UAE’s foremost telecommunications providers, has taken on the important task of reminding people to #PostWisely when it comes to our usage of these platforms. The second installment of its hardhitting public service announcement promotes ethical behavior online and urges people to think before they share.

#PostWisely tackles the issue of posting other people’s misfortunes online, using four videos inspired by real-life tragedies that have gone viral. Abdulwahed Juma Fraish, Executive Vice President for Brand and Corporate Communications at du, announced that according to an Ipsos survey conducted as part of the campaign, 55% of respondents reported feeling regret after posting something online. PostWisely strives to make people more mindful of how sharing online effects those around them and encourages more thoughtful, positive exchanges by asking one simple question: “If it were your pain, would you share it?”

Related: Follow The Leader: Osman Sultan, CEO, du

