News and Trends

India's First Home-grown Social Media Platform Will Be Ready Very Soon. Thanks to Facebook!

The invitation was so tempting that even the Chief Digital Officer of Mahindra Group Jaspreet Bindra also pitched his startup idea to his boss, Anand Mahindra on his tweet
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
India's First Home-grown Social Media Platform Will Be Ready Very Soon. Thanks to Facebook!
Image credit: Facebook
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the wake of Facebook’s data breach controversy, the Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra expressed his willingness to fund a social media platform built out of India. The Chairman of Mahindra Group took to twitter sharing his grief over the broken trust of users by Facebook. He also said he’ll be happy to seed fund the startups which are building a secured social media platform. 

Here’s a glimpse of tweet:

Mahindra’s tweet caught a massive traction from startups which are building social media platform. A lot of entrepreneurs started pitching to the tech honcho on the comments section for the support. The invitation was so tempting that even the Chief Digital Officer of Mahindra Group Jaspreet Bindra also pitched his startup idea to his boss, Anand Mahindra on his tweet.

Check out the tweet here:

Mahindra is the leading industrialist of India, whose empire spans from cars to IT to real estate. His tweet got the instant like from Minister of Information and Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad who had earlier warned the Facebook of taking “stringent action” if any attempt was made by them to influence the electoral process in India. 

The Indian IT Minister RS Prasad replied on a tweet appreciating the initiative of Anand Mahindra for seed funding India’s very own social media platform. 

According to media reports, this is not the first time that Mahindra has taken his interests to invest in on projects on Twitter. Just last month, he tweeted about acquiring the property of a fugitive jeweler Nirav Modi in Mumbai, to turn it into a music hub.  

The comments of the leading industrialist have come at a time when there is a global outrage all across the world on the users’ data breach. The data mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been accused of illegally harvesting the data of 50 million users from Facebook which was allegedly used in political campaigns in 2016 US elections.  

India has the world's highest number of Facebook users with 241 million active members, according to a report published last June by Amsterdam-based firm The Next Web.

While giving testimony in front of UK lawmakers, the whistleblower and the ex-employee of The Cambridge Analytica Christopher Wylie had even spoken on the India link with the British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Wylie also made the startling revelations over Congress being a client of Cambridge Analytica in the past for the regional elections.  

On the other hand, Mark Zuckerberg who earlier refused to testify in front of British lawmakers has now accepted to give his testimony before Congress about the social network’s data privacy scandal.  

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Meet the Billionaire Couple Behind Panda Express, Who Built a $3 Billion Fortune Selling 90 Million Pounds of Orange Chicken Each Year

News and Trends

YouTube's Tougher Harassment Policy Cracks Down on Hate Speech and Threats

News and Trends

Share Of Employable Indian Graduates Swells Up From 33% In 2014 To 47.38% In 2019