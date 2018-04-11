Charity to this Indian NGO is the Wedding Gift for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The royal couple has chosen seven charity organizations to contribute for the wide range of social causes instead of accepting fancy weddings gifts

April 11, 2018

The royal couple who is looking forward to its wedding goals for next month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have urged for donations instead of wedding gifts.

One of the biggest international weddings of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has attracted millions of people worldwide. As everyone is curious to know more about the wedding ceremony of the royal couple, the couple recently made an announcement urging people to contribute for the range of social causes like female feticide, HIV aids and many more instead of sending wedding gifts.

A spokesperson of royal residence, Kensington Palace revealed on Twitter that the couple did not have any formal relationship with these charity organizations and the donations will help the people who are in dire need of help.

“The couple have chosen charities (that) represent a range of issues they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the armed forces”, the palace said in a statement.

"They have asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion of their wedding considers giving to charity, instead of sending a gift,” he added.

Markle and Harry have chosen seven charity organizations to contribute instead of sending weddings gifts for them. The list of seven organizations also includes an Indian charity organization which is based out of Mumbai, Myna Mahila Foundation. The charity organization works for the welfare of women living in slums and help them grow personally and professionally with its financial support.

Markle who is a staunch supporter of women empowerment, had visited Mumbai last year to learn about the condition of women hygiene in India. On her India visit, she also met Suhani Jalota, the founder of Myna Mahila Foundation. Impressed with the work Myna is doing, Markle included the organization in the list of seven organizations the couple wanted to donate.

Myna not just empowers women in slums professionally but also educates them about the menstrual hygiene by offering them the access to low cost sanitary pads.

This is not the first time when royal couples have followed the trend of making philanthropic contributions ignoring the wedding gifts from the people. In 2016, the Swedish royal couple Crown Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling created a foundation and invited donations instead of wedding gifts to prevent social isolation and promote good health among children and youth in Sweden. Also the British royal couple Kate Middleton and Prince William is also an active supporter of mental health awareness.

Taking the trend forward, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have again set an example asking for the donations in place of wedding gifts for the support of varied range of social causes.

While Markle is a true advocate of women’s rights and does whatever comes in her way to support the cause, Prince Harry is also an active philanthropist associated with many non-profit organizations to help poor and homeless.

The duo is going to ring the wedding bells on May 19.