The 8 Most Popular and Effective Uses of Video Marketing

How many ways can you put video marketing to work for your brand?

May 4, 2018 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A custom video is a terrific tool to help companies and brands accomplish their short- and long-term business goals. Whether your aim is to drive traffic, educate a current or potential customer, or share a glowing testimonial, video is one of the fastest and most engaging ways you can possibly interact with your customers, short of a face-to-face conversation.

There are too many uses to count, but I'll share a few of the most popular video marketing types we produce for Sparkhouse clients to give you a sense of this format's versatility.

Product videos

Product-centric videos focus on an innovative new product soon debuting or just released, where you have the keen ability to "show and tell." Use a product video to explain your complex product in a simplified way that builds enthusiasm, highlights the benefits and demonstrates how the item works. Carry through with an overall theme of how your product intends to make the customer's life better. Inspire viewers by painting a picture of a certain lifestyle and showing how your product can serve as the perfect accessory.

An example of a great product video is this one from credit card alternative Coin. At the time, Coin's product was brand-new technology that was pretty complex, but with some visuals and an engaging host the audience fully understands the product's features quickly.

Corporate videos

Tell your new staff, partners, investors or customers who you are with a video that elevates your company's purpose and vision. Use graphics, on-camera talent or voice-over to explain what your company does, why you are different and what makes you great. Use your company profile video on your website's home page, so that visitors can quickly understand your brand, your vision and how you can help them. A corporate video may also be used to recruit the best talent on LinkedIn or other social networks, and to motivate investors and allies to seek you out.

The key to a great corporate video is the people, as demonstrated by the video below from Priority Payment Systems. Hosted by the CEO, the video shows the rest of the company in action as he narrates the story of how the company came to be.

TV commercials

Whether national or local, television is still king when it comes to getting a message out to the masses. Even in a short, 30-second spot, there's a lot of room to experiment with and establish the creative expression of your brand -- use a "slice of life" scene format, a problem-solution approach, an informative spokesperson, etc., while presenting a well-crafted image. Utilize targeted local advertisements to reach your local loyal customers, or national ads to grow your brand. If your spot is strong enough and supported with a smart media buy, it could put your company or product on the map.

With TV commercials so common it is key to stand out. Apple brought in director Spike Jonze to make a visually engaging commercial showing off the new Apple HomePod.

App videos

With an influx of application options hitting the Android and iPhone app stores on a daily basis, the landscape is extremely competitive. Separate your company from the pack with an app video that displays its standout features and recruits potential users, even before the app hits the market.

Since app customers are hesitant to download an app without fully knowing what it does and how it works, a quick app video can go far to explain all the details to an interested party. Excite your audience and show off the key features that make your app special to drive downloads.

With app commercials, it is always helpful to have the commercial speak for itself visually and not need any voice over or narration. Tesco's app commercial engages the viewer and explains its uses in a fun, new, visual way.

Explainer animation videos

Have something complex or new that needs to be explained? There's no better way to get your message across than with a visually powerful animated explainer video. Create locations, actors and props that are difficult or even impossible in the real world by using the power of animation. With the combination of audio voiceover and captivating graphics, you can demystify complex or multi-faceted topics much quicker than in a normal narrated video

Google takes a complex concept and is able to simplify it down to a clean, minimalist line animation in this explainer about the Google One Hub

Website videos

Whether you are offering a service or a product, a video posted on your website is the fastest way for a customer to understand exactly what you are offering. For ecommerce brands, a fun web video can give the customer an accurate and intriguing glimpse of your product that she wouldn't normally be privy to without visiting a store. With video living on your website, users should stay longer and interact more with your content. And as we all know, the longer people stay on your website, the higher your conversion rate will be!

Website videos have one purpose and that is to quickly explain to a visitor what kind of product or service you are providing. Beeline does that in the first four seconds of its website video.

How-to videos

Become a thought leader in your industry by creating fun and easy-to-follow instructional videos. How-to videos are typically sought out by people in the industry and can often be found organically. Explain how to best use your product, and promote ease-of-use, to increase customer satisfaction. Quickly explain the optimal way to interact with your business to set expectations high and raise current and future customers' (and potential partners') understanding of the ins and outs of working with your team.

Below, Mark Kohler uses his knowledge as a CPA to educate his viewers and potential customers.

Testimonial videos

Sometimes the best way to convince customers to buy your product or service is to show off the happy customers you already have: Hearing a testimonial can be that final touch that closes a deal. Show off the features or aspects of your company or service that your customers love the most. People tend to trust a testimonial more than a traditional video, since it comes from a third party and feels more objective.

Testimonials need to bring an authentic voice to the customer experience. In this Fulfillment by Amazon testimonial, we follow the great success stories of many happy customers.