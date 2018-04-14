Women Entrepreneurs

How Three Housewives Started a Company, funded by a Woman Investor

The ridesharing platform Pooltoo recently raised funds
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Three Housewives Started a Company, funded by a Woman Investor
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
From left, Aradhana Jha, Nancy Martin and Sarita Mishra
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Start-ups are more often than not, born out of a problem we face in our immediate surroundings. Founders are the ones who decide to stand up and change the situation instead of cribbing about the same.

This was how three housewives who have been friends for 10 years, decided to start up on their own. Having been subjected to commuting problems and tired of traffic issues, Nancy Martin, Aradhana Jha and Sarita Mishra, started the ridesharing service Pooltoo. They had quit their jobs to take care of their families, but when the three friends got together once in every six months, there was a struggle to commute. When they would meet, traffic tales weren’t far from their discussions. And thus, came about the idea of Pooltoo.

Sharing a Ride

In November 2016, they got cracking on the idea of a ridesharing app. Martin says, “I spoke to my husband and we started talking about how we can go ahead with it. With help on the technology side, we worked on our idea and started carpool services.”

As is the rule for the implementation of any idea, they started off with a feasibility study of the product and assessed the market for the need of such products. While working on the same they realized that a car is a private space for any owner, so a profile of the rider would help them be more comfortable about welcoming co-riders.

So, they created a registration process which included a social login and an optional corporate email ID. “So, we started marketing through corporates and worked on the route alignments too, so that the user doesn’t have to take a de route for the ride. We built our own technology which ensured security and does away with time wastage,” said Jha.

Jha added that they are planning a platform which can manage all the needs of shared economy which is the future and come out with services accordingly. “In the long term, we are coming out with a Smart Asset solution for shared economy to use the unused capacity of private cars etc,” she said.

Challenges of Starting Up

Having had professional careers before, it was a great feeling for the founders to be back in business. But it wasn’t an easy comeback. Starting their own venture, they faced many challenges. The most important one being understanding the technical side of it. “It was difficult because we had to turn a story into a practical product. From defining the product to outlying how it should work, was a difficult task,” said Martin.

They hired 7 techies initially and within six months launched the product. But hiring the staff too was a challenge. “To implement the idea, we needed the right staff, so we had to ensure we are getting good people on board,” said Jha.

While researching, they realized that in Tier II and III cities, the two-wheeler usage was more than cars. “We implemented ridesharing for that too on our platform. So, we were learning on the go,” said Martin.

By Women, For Women

Being women entrepreneurs, they had a special eye out for women travelers. “We had faced those issues so we understood them,” said Jha.

On their platform, they have included the concept of preferential riding where one can choose to ride with a male or female driver/rider. “For women empowerment we are coming out with an EMI Free / EMI contribution -Car & Scooty scheme for working women. We believe in empowering woman will result in improving family and next generation,” said Martin.

While they had pooled in their savings to being operations, they have raised funds from a woman investor Devika Ganesh, a high-net-worth individual. “She too has taken interest in the product and also advises on our strategies considering she has immense knowledge about startups,” said Jha.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss's Lesson to Young Women: Never Be Afraid to Ask Questions!

The Road to Success for Women Entrepreneurs

Women Entrepreneurs

71-time Vogue Cover Girl on Her Entrepreneurial Journey