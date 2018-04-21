Funding

How this Women-led Jewellery Brand Landed $1 Mn Funding

For Pipa + Bella, the idea of promoting financial independence among Indian women, worked in grabbing investors' attention.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How this Women-led Jewellery Brand Landed $1 Mn Funding
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The influx of jewellery brands seems to be growing progressively in India. The inflow has aggravated online retailers into designing powerful strategies that enables to achieve market supremacy.

Following in the footsteps of other players, Mumbai-based Fashion Accessories Company “Pipa + Bella” is using social media to tap the millennial market.  

Founded by Shuchi Pandya and Komal Goel in 2013, the company currently offers custom-made and ready-made fashion jewelry at affordable prices to over 40,000+ customers across India through an innovative online platform and aims to reach to 1.5 lakh customers over the next twelve months.

Tapping Into The Power Of Social Media :

The company has understood that capturing the millennials’ attention is better with content that humanizes the brand. Hence, social media is an incredibly important part of their marketing strategy.

“This typically means engaging with influential people or brands that are relevant to your brand. This is most likely to capture attention of the users that will follow your brand and engage with your content too,” shared Pandya.

The brand also has a UGC (user-generated content) section on its website that allows the loyal customers to post pictures on social media using specific hashtags and get exclusively featured on their website. This has helped Pipa + Bella increase engagement and also allow shoppers to see the versatility in styling their jewellery.

Encouraging Women with Financial Independence:

Pipa + Bella has recently secured USD 1 million funding, led by Bangalore-based Fireside Ventures. The round also saw participation from existing ventures. The startup will use the funds for hiring and expanding on newer and innovative distribution channels. The funding will also enable Pipa + Bella to expand internationally as well as develop a robust offline distribution model.

When asked what worked in getting people to invest in the brand, Pandya replied the idea of promoting financial independence among Indian women, worked in grabbing investors’ attention.

“I researched business models that could combine this underlying philosophy as well as my passion for jewellery. The concept was an instant success and women were excited about the idea of becoming stylists and hosting trunk shows in return for free jewellery. Once I returned to India after completing my MBA from Wharton School, I fleshed out the idea to better suit the Indian market and build the intricacies of the business model,” said Pandya

What Worked in Pipa+Bella 's Favour?

The company has been in association with FireSide for a long time now.Pandya has always been drawn to their acute focus to brands and their interest in brand building.

“Kanwaljit and Team Fireside are the best partners for us, as they truly understand the process of brand building, and have supported us through their deep expertise in marketing and distribution. I have a strong partnership with them where I share strategies, discuss ideas about my brand before making decisions. This has really worked in the favour for me and Pipa+Bella,” she said.

While choosing the right investors, it was really important for Pandya to work with someone who has faith in her commitment towards the growth of the business.

“Raising funds as a 20-something woman in India can be a challenge, especially because inevitably you are faced with some dogmatic questions from investors such as ’What’s going to happen to your business once you get married or have children?’ That’s when I know the investor is not right for me,” added Pandya.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Funding

[Funding Alert] This Logistics and Supply Chain Management Start-Up Raised INR 64 Crore

Funding

[Funding Alert] Zomato Raises $150 million From Ant Financial

Funding

The Investment Lifecycle of a Company