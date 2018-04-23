Harley-Davidson Is Hiring Interns to Ride Across America This Summer

/

The company is looking for college students and recent grads to 'discover motorcycle culture' and contribute to its social media channels.

April 23, 2018 2 min read

What does your dream summer look like? Does it involve spending a lot of time outdoors versus inside under fluorescent lights? Developing your career but saving some time to travel?

If all three of these scenarios sound ideal, Harley-Davidson may have the perfect opportunity for you. The motorcycle company is seeking applicants for its 12-week #FindYourFreedom internship, which will allow lucky college juniors, seniors and recent grads to ride Harleys across the U.S. and pay them to explore and discover “motorcycle culture.”

Interns will learn how to ride a motorcycle, and in collaboration with Harley-Davidson’s marketing team, they’ll help create content for the company’s social media accounts.

Over the past couple of years, Harley-Davidson has eliminated hundreds of jobs in the U.S. and seen a decline in shipments worldwide, with 241,000 bikes shipped in 2017 and an estimated 231,000 to 236,000 for 2018, Reuters reported in January. Younger generations’ reluctance to embrace the brand may be the culprit.

“Through content you create, you will be helping us fulfill our mission to grow the sport of motorcycling,” the company website tells prospective interns. They’ll also attend company events and meetings, according to the listing.

If interns pass a H-D Riding Academy course and obtain a motorcycle endorsement within a specified time period, they’ll even get to keep the bike Harley issues them.

The application involves showing Harley-Davidson “what freedom means to you” via essay, video, photo collage or another medium.

