Innovative Ways Brands Can Use Twitter Bots to Revolutionize Customer Engagement

Twitter bots are a revolutionary innovation that the brands are integrating in today's digital era.

April 24, 2018 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bots are everywhere. In our fast-moving world, the interactive bots help in disseminating information to consumers with ease. Many people are turning to social media platforms to contact businesses with complaints, queries, and comments on the product or service.To save time and reduce manual efforts, companies are moving to bots. Not only that, the bot ecosystem allows brands to engage with their customers in real time.

According to new Pew Research Center report, bots were a major source for diffusing information on news, sports, entertainment and other topics. The researchers found that of all tweeted links to popular websites, 66% were shared by accounts that appeared to be automated rather than human users.

Entrepreneur India lists out few innovative ways brands can benefit from a Twitter bot:

Divulge Details About Product Offerings:

Twitter is great not just for public broadcasting of content, but also for having private one-on-one conversations with individuals. This one-on-one capability is enabled by Twitter Chatbots.

Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO of Gupshup, shared Twitter chatbots, which operate on the private direct-messaging channel, should not be confused with the many notorious Twitter bots that operate on the public channel. The chatbots can engage users over the end-to-end customer lifecycle across marketing, sales, and support. They can also provide details about their product offerings to prospective customers and enable buyers to transact and make purchases right within the conversation. Sheth feels brands that use chatbots on Twitter will be able to substantially amplify the success of their social media presence.

“Additionally, chatbots can address customer support queries and complaints. For example, a Twitter chatbot can detect a public complaint and instantly engage in a private conversation to resolve the problem; thereby nipping the issue in the bud. AI-enabled Chatbots can simultaneously engage in one-on-one conversations with millions of customers in real-time - enabling brands to operate at high scale,” he said.

Extract Information Based On Current Happenings:

According to Sahil Chopra, CEO and Founder, iCubesWire, Twitter bots are a revolutionary innovation that the brands are integrating in today’s digital era. It is a prompt way to engage with the customers and to reduce the risk of error.

“Since bots are autonomous and function based on pre-fed information, it is easier for the brand to cater to customer queries almost instantly. It is intriguing to know that 48 million Twitter accounts are bots accounting up to 9% -15% of active users with the figures bound to increase in the future,” said Chopra adding that AI & bots can have a devastating impact as well, thus, the hold on authority needs to be regulated.

He believes right from extracting information based on current happenings and tweeting about it on the wall could lead to better mileage for the brand as the information shared is instant and the talk of the hour. So, brands can bank upon the affirmative aspects of Twitter bots and extract positive results out of the same.

“The customer queries can be catered easily & quickly without any human delay. This will lead to a better connect with the brand and enhance the trust of the customer towards the brand,” he added.

Share Movie Timings:

Dinesh Soundararajan, Co-founder and Director of Mobility Solutions at Contus suggested that movie and entertainment brands can use bots to share information to end user about show times, theater locations, trailer links and more.

He further added for medical needs, the bot can be programmed to give recommendations, suggestions from an accredited doctor, set appointments and provide patient’s history(medical history).