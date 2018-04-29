How to Let Go of Your Ego

/

Whether you want to admit it or not, you have an ego. Everyone does.

We tend to put a bad connotation on it, but in truth a little ego is healthy. Ego can be confidence about yourself and what you do. However, it can be a challenge if you become successful, because people become afraid of telling you the truth and pointing out your flaws.

To keep growing, however, you must surround yourself with people who aren’t afraid to tell you the uncomfortable truths in a polite way. And if you truly respect someone with power over you, you’ll do the same.

To go deeper into this, I am bringing back a strong segment from a previous episode with Ryan Holiday. Holiday is a writer and media strategist. When he was 19 years old, he dropped out of college to apprentice under Robert Greene, author of The 48 Laws of Power.

He went on to become the director of marketing for American Apparel. His creative agency, Brass Check, has advised clients like Google, TASER and Complex, as well as many prominent best-selling authors, including Neil Strauss, Tony Robbins and Tim Ferriss (and me). He has worked with huge egos in his career, but what I love about Holiday is his willingness to take on his own ego as well.

Learn how to control your ego and help those around you on Episode 633.

