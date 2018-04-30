Digital Trends

Google India's MD Shares Three Trends that Will Change the Way We Look at Technology

There are about 7.6b people and only about half of them are connected to the internet
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google India's MD Shares Three Trends that Will Change the Way We Look at Technology
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Technology is not just disrupting industries and economies of the world, but most importantly all our lives. The way we eat, sleep, shop and everything that a normal human like you and us would do is been disrupted because of technology. And it will continue to do so.  

But ever wondered why? Well, Google India’s Managing Director Rajan Anandan has answers to our questions.  During a recent event Mumbai, Anandan, who is also an active angel investor, shares three trends that reveal why technology will continue to infiltrate our lives.

Internet

According to the expert, there are 7.6 billion people in the world of which 3.5billion are connected to the internet and 2.5 billion of them access the internet every single day and spend about three hours a day.

He shares, “When I graduated from Cambridge in early 1990s if I had to imagine building a global business, I had to pretty much open office every single country around the world. If I thought about launching a technology company, in fact, every single of my classmates from MIT launched a tech startup right out of the university and it cost then USD 2-10 million to get on the ground.”

Today, this has completely changed, one can launch an internet product or service from any one country and your addressable market is 3.5b internet users.  He feels this changes everything about the market, how quickly you can expand, the kind of consumers you can address and this in many ways is the first big important thing to keep in mind as we build technology companies from India.

Internet of Things

Anandan notes that pace of change has been quite incredible and over the last 5-10 years, it has been accelerating across many dimensions.

He shares that there were 20b devices connected to the internet 24 hours by the end of 2017 and explaining the potential uses of these devices he points out, “When you think about these 20b devices and the amount of data and insights it's generating and what that could mean for business. I was so excited to see CarSense, which is a very interesting company. But the market for CarSense is 20b devices and very rapidly growing to 50b devices over the next three years.”

Machine Learning

Anandan says machines are slowly but surely are getting smarter than human and shares an example of Google’s AlphaGo, a supercomputer.

The game of Go is considered one of the most complex games, which includes tactic and strategy. In 2016, Google challenged one of the finest players of Go Game Lee Sedol and one four out of five games. In 2017, Ke Jie, who at the time was number one Go player in the world, also lost the game to AlphaGo.

“It was one the huge milestones. It showed machine could learn better and faster than humans in one aspect which requires a complex set of thinking. Machine learning is happening even though it’s at a very early stage,” he added.

He also agrees that machines will take away some human jobs as several roles are bounded to get automated. But actually, according to Anandan what’s a lot more interesting is how human can use these machines in significant ways.




 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Digital Trends

Top 5 Trends For Digital Metamorphosis In 2020

Digital Trends

The Video Chief of a 200-Year-Old Newspaper on Transitioning to Digital, TV

Digital Trends

The Great Shift in Media Consumption from Traditional to UGC