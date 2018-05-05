10 Techniques to Meet a Deadline (Infographic)

/

With these helpful tips, you'll never miss a deadline.

May 5, 2018 2 min read

Missing a deadline can make you look bad -- or even worse, make you lose a job or fail a class. Whatever the scenario might be, you should always get your work finished on time. However, due to all of the distractions in our lives, it can be difficult to hunker down and get things done. Luckily, there are a few techniques to help you meet deadlines.

For starters, clarify exactly what is expected from you. When you understand exactly what needs to be done, you’re already setting yourself up for success. Of course, sometimes you might feel stress or pressure from a long-winded assignment and an upcoming deadline. Instead of freaking out, take a second to breathe and ask yourself questions including: What is my main priority? Who should I contact if I run into an issue? What does success look like and how will I measure it? Asking questions such as these helps to ensure that you’ve got all of the right resources, information and equipment around you to successfully get things done.

Next, take a moment to map out all of your priorities so you understand the order in which you should begin completing each. It’s also a good idea to write down due dates to help manage your time throughout the process. One major red flag when trying to meet a deadline is being unrealistic. In general, people tend to overestimate their ability and available time, so it’s important to be honest with yourself and the people you’re working with.

Check out SavingSpot’s infographic below for 10 techniques to help you meet deadlines.