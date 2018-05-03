10 Popular Jobs in Tech That Don't Require Tech Skills
The people who build hardware and software need technical expertise, but that alone doesn’t make a company successful. To sell those products and services and grow a business, it takes a team of people with marketing, creative, financial and people skills.
For anyone who’s looking for a lucrative career at a tech company but would rather spend their weeknights watching Silicon Valley than learning to code, there are plenty of job openings out there. Career site Comparably has compiled a list of 10 non-techie roles that tech companies are looking to fill, as well as the average pay (including bonuses) and prospects by metropolitan area.
Based on anonymous salary records of more than 14,000 Comparably users, here’s the scoop on the 10 most popular tech jobs that don’t require an extensive tech background.
1. Sales representative
U.S. average annual pay: $109,928
Base salary: $70,030
Locations with the highest pay: Washington, D.C.; San Francisco; Boston; New York; Seattle; Houston
2. Marketing manager
U.S. average annual pay: $86,895
Base salary: $81,095
Locations with the highest pay: San Francisco; Houston; Seattle; Portland; Austin
3. Business analyst
U.S. average annual pay: $83,604
Base salary: $78,393
Locations with the highest pay: San Francisco; Seattle; New York; Los Angeles
4. Creative director
U.S. average annual pay: $139,821
Base salary: $130,515
Locations with the highest pay: San Francisco; Seattle; Boston; New York; Portland
5. Customer service manager
U.S. average annual pay: $70,586
Base salary: $65,400
Locations with the highest pay: San Francisco; Dallas, Texas; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles; New York
6. Account representative
U.S. average annual pay: $89,112
Base salary: $71,233
Locations with the highest pay: Portland; San Francisco; Seattle; New York
7. Recruiter
U.S. average annual pay: $94,818
Base salary: $85,599
Locations with the highest pay: San Francisco; New York; Seattle; Boston
8. Accountant
U.S. average annual pay: $63,285
Base salary: $60,249
Locations with the highest pay: San Francisco; New York; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Boston
9. HR manager
U.S. average annual pay: $99,508
Base salary: $91,852
Locations with the highest pay: Houston; Seattle; San Francisco; Chicago; New York; Boston
10. Copywriter
U.S. average annual pay: $67,697
Base salary: $65,976
Locations with the highest pay: San Franciso; New York; Dallas, Texas; Phoenix; Houston; Atlanta
