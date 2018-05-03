My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology / Jobs

10 Popular Jobs in Tech That Don't Require Tech Skills

Whoever said coding is the new literacy?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Popular Jobs in Tech That Don't Require Tech Skills
Image credit: Pinkypills | Getty Images
- Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
2 min read

The people who build hardware and software need technical expertise, but that alone doesn’t make a company successful. To sell those products and services and grow a business, it takes a team of people with marketing, creative, financial and people skills.

For anyone who’s looking for a lucrative career at a tech company but would rather spend their weeknights watching Silicon Valley than learning to code, there are plenty of job openings out there. Career site Comparably has compiled a list of 10 non-techie roles that tech companies are looking to fill, as well as the average pay (including bonuses) and prospects by metropolitan area.

Related: 6 Entry-Level Tech Jobs That Pay More Than $90,000 a Year

Based on anonymous salary records of more than 14,000 Comparably users, here’s the scoop on the 10 most popular tech jobs that don’t require an extensive tech background.

1. Sales representative

U.S. average annual pay: $109,928
Base salary: $70,030
Locations with the highest pay: Washington, D.C.; San Francisco; Boston; New York; Seattle; Houston

 

2. Marketing manager

U.S. average annual pay: $86,895
Base salary: $81,095
Locations with the highest pay: San Francisco; Houston; Seattle; Portland; Austin

 

3. Business analyst

U.S. average annual pay: $83,604
Base salary: $78,393
Locations with the highest pay: San Francisco; Seattle; New York; Los Angeles

 

4. Creative director

U.S. average annual pay: $139,821
Base salary: $130,515
Locations with the highest pay: San Francisco; Seattle; Boston; New York; Portland

 

5. Customer service manager

U.S. average annual pay: $70,586
Base salary: $65,400
Locations with the highest pay: San Francisco; Dallas, Texas; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles; New York

Related: 50 Work-From-Home Jobs Paying as Much or a Lot More Than the Average American Salary

6. Account representative

U.S. average annual pay: $89,112
Base salary: $71,233
Locations with the highest pay: Portland; San Francisco; Seattle; New York

 

7. Recruiter

U.S. average annual pay: $94,818
Base salary: $85,599
Locations with the highest pay: San Francisco; New York; Seattle; Boston

 

8. Accountant

U.S. average annual pay: $63,285
Base salary: $60,249
Locations with the highest pay: San Francisco; New York; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Boston

 

9. HR manager

U.S. average annual pay: $99,508
Base salary: $91,852
Locations with the highest pay: Houston; Seattle; San Francisco; Chicago; New York; Boston

 

10. Copywriter

U.S. average annual pay: $67,697
Base salary: $65,976
Locations with the highest pay: San Franciso; New York; Dallas, Texas; Phoenix; Houston; Atlanta

Related video: How to Start a Tech Company If You Don't Know That Much About Tech

10 Tips for Landing a Job in a New City

  • --shares
Add to Queue