10 Popular Jobs in Tech That Don't Require Tech Skills

Whoever said coding is the new literacy?

May 3, 2018 2 min read

The people who build hardware and software need technical expertise, but that alone doesn’t make a company successful. To sell those products and services and grow a business, it takes a team of people with marketing, creative, financial and people skills.

For anyone who’s looking for a lucrative career at a tech company but would rather spend their weeknights watching Silicon Valley than learning to code, there are plenty of job openings out there. Career site Comparably has compiled a list of 10 non-techie roles that tech companies are looking to fill, as well as the average pay (including bonuses) and prospects by metropolitan area.

Based on anonymous salary records of more than 14,000 Comparably users, here’s the scoop on the 10 most popular tech jobs that don’t require an extensive tech background.

1. Sales representative

U.S. average annual pay: $109,928

Base salary: $70,030

Locations with the highest pay: Washington, D.C.; San Francisco; Boston; New York; Seattle; Houston

2. Marketing manager

U.S. average annual pay: $86,895

Base salary: $81,095

Locations with the highest pay: San Francisco; Houston; Seattle; Portland; Austin

3. Business analyst

U.S. average annual pay: $83,604

Base salary: $78,393

Locations with the highest pay: San Francisco; Seattle; New York; Los Angeles

4. Creative director

U.S. average annual pay: $139,821

Base salary: $130,515

Locations with the highest pay: San Francisco; Seattle; Boston; New York; Portland

5. Customer service manager

U.S. average annual pay: $70,586

Base salary: $65,400

Locations with the highest pay: San Francisco; Dallas, Texas; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles; New York

6. Account representative

U.S. average annual pay: $89,112

Base salary: $71,233

Locations with the highest pay: Portland; San Francisco; Seattle; New York

7. Recruiter

U.S. average annual pay: $94,818

Base salary: $85,599

Locations with the highest pay: San Francisco; New York; Seattle; Boston

8. Accountant

U.S. average annual pay: $63,285

Base salary: $60,249

Locations with the highest pay: San Francisco; New York; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Boston

9. HR manager

U.S. average annual pay: $99,508

Base salary: $91,852

Locations with the highest pay: Houston; Seattle; San Francisco; Chicago; New York; Boston

10. Copywriter

U.S. average annual pay: $67,697

Base salary: $65,976

Locations with the highest pay: San Franciso; New York; Dallas, Texas; Phoenix; Houston; Atlanta

