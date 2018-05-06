Managing Employees

Learn How to Undo Early Employee Exit From This Entrepreneur

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Learn How to Undo Early Employee Exit From This Entrepreneur
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Trainee Writer, Entrepreneur India
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Generating creative content and owning one’s creativity are crucial for every content studio. What if the creative employees fall out of place in terms of business unawareness? What else, the best employees exit! Advait Gupt and Akshat Gupt, however, took some unusual turns to simplify work and retain the right workforce at Supari Studios, founded in 2012.

Few months after the launch, the Gupt brothers found driving ownership in employees a major challenge. Unable to align them with the organizational goal, they saw high attrition rate. “The average age of our employees is below 30, that mean we require being creative on multiple levels - not only with our work, but also the more mundane internal processes of our organization.” claims Advait.

THE SOLUTION

To stir the lost interest, the duo gamified work delegations across departments along with a reward-driven goals triggering healthy competition. Each of them is assigned to creative tasks and the best idea wins a prototyping platform.

“The employees started bonding while participating in such activities. Moreover, hassles of creative content generation saw a back seat,” he adds. One such task was of social media management. The winners ideated a social awareness platform for young girls called ‘Vitamin Stree’ that eventually became immensely popular. “It doesn’t end here. You cannot keep innovating without mentoring and accepting feedback from the employees,” affirms Gupt.

Unlike counting on informal get-togethers in business, Gupt devised training and feedback sessions along with breakfast potluck on the last Friday of every month. “It helps us in addressing organizational concerns and facilitates bonds,” he comments.

THE OUTCOME

Changing the course from normalcy to fun along with reward-driven goals united the teams. Through increased product ownership, responsibility and work dedication helped them retain 80 per cent of their work force. Consequently, ‘Vitamin Stree’s’ popularity increased their social media followers to 200 per cent.

Post that, their international clientele rose; from the likes of Dua Lipa, Adam Lambert, Redbull to the Warner Brothers helping them win eight international awards! “Operating with a team of 150 young employees now our openings have gone down,” says the former investment banker.

(This article was first published in the May issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Managing Employees

Enabling Greatness by Managing Yourself and Others

Managing Employees

Are Employees In India Satisfied?

Managing Employees

3 Strategies That Will Keep Your Employees Engaged So They Don't Jump Ship.