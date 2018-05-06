Learn How to Undo Early Employee Exit From This Entrepreneur

May 6, 2018 2 min read

Generating creative content and owning one’s creativity are crucial for every content studio. What if the creative employees fall out of place in terms of business unawareness? What else, the best employees exit! Advait Gupt and Akshat Gupt, however, took some unusual turns to simplify work and retain the right workforce at Supari Studios, founded in 2012.

Few months after the launch, the Gupt brothers found driving ownership in employees a major challenge. Unable to align them with the organizational goal, they saw high attrition rate. “The average age of our employees is below 30, that mean we require being creative on multiple levels - not only with our work, but also the more mundane internal processes of our organization.” claims Advait.

THE SOLUTION

To stir the lost interest, the duo gamified work delegations across departments along with a reward-driven goals triggering healthy competition. Each of them is assigned to creative tasks and the best idea wins a prototyping platform.

“The employees started bonding while participating in such activities. Moreover, hassles of creative content generation saw a back seat,” he adds. One such task was of social media management. The winners ideated a social awareness platform for young girls called ‘Vitamin Stree’ that eventually became immensely popular. “It doesn’t end here. You cannot keep innovating without mentoring and accepting feedback from the employees,” affirms Gupt.

Unlike counting on informal get-togethers in business, Gupt devised training and feedback sessions along with breakfast potluck on the last Friday of every month. “It helps us in addressing organizational concerns and facilitates bonds,” he comments.

THE OUTCOME

Changing the course from normalcy to fun along with reward-driven goals united the teams. Through increased product ownership, responsibility and work dedication helped them retain 80 per cent of their work force. Consequently, ‘Vitamin Stree’s’ popularity increased their social media followers to 200 per cent.

Post that, their international clientele rose; from the likes of Dua Lipa, Adam Lambert, Redbull to the Warner Brothers helping them win eight international awards! “Operating with a team of 150 young employees now our openings have gone down,” says the former investment banker.

