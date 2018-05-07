Quora

Three Things You Need To Know To Drive Business Growth Using Quora

For entrepreneurs, Quora can be an excellent medium for promoting their brand and driving traffic to their website
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Three Things You Need To Know To Drive Business Growth Using Quora
Image credit: Quora
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Most of us think that Quora is only a question & answer platform to empower each other with knowledge and unique insights. While Quora isn’t just a source to get answers for even the smallest query, for entrepreneurs, it’s one of the best medium for increasing brand’s growth. So, if you have not started leveraging Quora for your business, it is high time to start thinking about it. All you have to do is create an ideal profile and mention your brand name in each question you answer to make the most of it.

Entrepreneur India lists out few tips for entrepreneurs to use Quora to their business’s advantage:

Ask Customers to Post a Question:

YourQuote Co-founder & CEO Harsh Snehanshu uses Quora for his business and one of the key things which he learned during his experience with Quora was that they were trying to answer questions only related to their startup. 

“Eventually, we figured that the best way to utilize Quora is to build a brand instead of answering questions. We started asking our users to ask a question on Quora which resulted in a lot of questions about my brand ‘Your Quote’. Whenever the users directed a question to me, I told them to post on Quora which served a larger good because the same question was being seen by other communities,” shared Snehanshu. Currently, YourQuote has 200 questions and 1000 answers on Quora.

Identify Topics Relevant to Your Business:

For Aakrit Vaish, CEO & Co-founder, Haptik, Quora has been a great platform for engaging with the relevant audience. Vaish feels the simple question-answer setup is very useful particularly when people want to know more about the company.

“We have received a number of queries about Haptik and the way we function, which has helped us reflect the work we are doing as well as helped us connect with potential customers, investors, and employees. To grow your business through Quora, look for topics which are relevant to your business and reply to the one having the highest number of followers. Another way is to ask for good questions, this will help build your brand presence as well as indulge in insightful conversations with like-minded individuals,” he said.

Help With The Customer Support And Influence:

Quora is a Wiki site where anyone can look for opinions and most importantly, answers.  According to Vaibhav Vats, Co-founder, Digiperform,  the best part of Quora is that it’s meant for answering a specific question only with experiences rather than being just an encyclopedia. Though India is still on the path to gain active million users on Quora as compared to Facebook or Twitter, Vats feels it is the ideal platform for businesses to gain visitors, only if they aim to spread knowledge.

“Hustling or selling is exactly what one shouldn’t be doing on Quora. Entrepreneurs should build a Quora page for their business and help with the customer support and influence. They can also target their audience by posting specific questions to specific Quora users. One can also post business content on Quora, just like LinkedIn, so, entrepreneurs can build expertise and authority on the chosen business topic,” said Vats.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Quora

How You Can Use Quora as a Marketing Tool: It's Not Just for Personal Questions Anymore

Quora

Find Out the Perks of Having a Large Following on Quora or Medium

Social Media Business Growth

Why is Quora Everyone's New Favorite