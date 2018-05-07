Lifestyle

Is the Ambani & Piramal GenNext Marriage Seed to a Business Behemoth?

Both the families share a four-decade long family friendship which now is soon going to turn into a close relationship
Image credit: Facebook/IshaAmbani
2018 is going to be a mega celebration for the two top-notch family businesses of India as the Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is all set to marry the Piramal Group scion Anand Piramal later this year.

The announcement has come soon after Akash Ambani’s engagement with his girlfriend Shloka Mehta, the daughter of Indian diamantaire Russell Mehta. 26-year old Isha is the twin sister of Akash Ambani whose wedding ceremony is also round the corner.  

Before all of us gear up for the updates on this big-fat billionaire wedding of 2018, let’s take a quick look at everything related to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal you didn’t notice before.

Career Goals are for Entrepreneurship

Piramal Group scion Anand completed his graduation from the coveted University of Pennsylvania whereas the Isha did her graduation in psychology and South Asian studies from Yale University. A few years later, Anand went on to do his MBA from the most prestigious business college Harvard Business School. While in 2014, Isha joined the board of directors of Reliance Jio, Anand already founded two startups called Piramal Realty and Piramal eSwasthya, a rural healthcare startup.

Families Share Diverse Business Interests

Both the families share a four-decade long family friendship which now is soon going to turn into a close relationship. From oil to healthcare, both the families sit atop of diversified business interests. Though the future son-in-law Anand shares a special relationship with Mukesh Ambani and considers him as his mentor.

According to the media reports, in 2010 when Anand was going through a crisis in business, it was Mukesh Ambani who guided him to choose a right path. This was the time when the real estate leader Ajay Piramal sold out his flagship pharma company Abbott for $3.8 billion. That was when Mukesh Ambani told Anand that entrepreneurship is no less than a cricket match. “Being an entrepreneur is like playing cricket and being a consultant like watching it as a commentator,” said Ambani, a long-time family friend to the young Piramal drawing parallels from his favourite sport.

He said, “In the long run, if you want to play the game, grab the opportunity without wasting time and try to achieve all your goals by the time you are 30. Play the game, make mistakes, but pad up.” It was then when Anand took the plunge and focused on the real estate business of Piramal Group.

Couple Goals

The 33 year-old entrepreneur, Anand proposed to Isha in the most beautiful way possible at the Mahabaleshwar temple near Pune over the weekend. Post the proposal, the couple went on to celebrate the occasion with their families over lunch. The duo released their pictures of the lunch on Instagram with Isha wearing a simple white tshirt and grey leggings at the beach. Just like Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Isha and Anand are also planning to tie the knot in the month of December. The wedding ceremony is most likely to happen in India.

