Why Challenges Could not Deter the Spirit of these Entrepreneurs

May 10, 2018 3 min read

‘Disability is just a state of mind,’ has been proven by these extraordinary entrepreneurs, who haven’t just defeated their fears but have made a significant difference in the world through entrepreneurship.

They know the best about how to deal with challenges and learning from them about it, is no less than a motivational punch for all of us.

Entrepreneur India lists those hidden gems of entrepreneurial community, who are defying all odds and have become a big source of inspiration not just for whole entrepreneurial community but for every person in the world.

Aditi Verma, 23, Aditi’s Corner in Bhoomi Mall

Born with Down syndrome, Aditi Verma had to undergo a major surgery when she was just 2.5 years old to mend a hole in her heart. Today, Verma runs her own café in Navi Mumbai, which is one of the most visited cafes in Mumbai.

The café was gifted by her parents to Aditi, who wanted to see her financially independent in life. Being at the forefront, Aditi takes care of everything in the café from taking orders to managing accounts. Apart from her mother, three-four staff workers also assist her in the work.

Within three months of its inauguration, Aditi’s Corner broke-even and gradually expanded its operations from only snacks to lunch & dinner home delivery restaurant in Mumbai.

With this incredibly inspiring journey, Aditi and her parents are setting up an example to follow for others.

Megha Suhas Kale, 43, Mumbai

Mumbai-based 43-year old Megha Suhas Kale owns a petrol pump in Mumbai, which employs especially challenged people. Kale and her husband Suhas were determined to prove that disability doesn’t come in the way if you are passionate about your life goals. She wanted to prove that there is nothing that physically disabled can’t do. Her aim was to create employment opportunities for them to set an example that everything is possible only if you want to make it happen.

This is how Megha and Suhas embarked on their entrepreneurial journey after their marriage.

Srikanth Bholla, Founder, Bollant Industries

Founder of Bollant Industries, Srikanth Bholla is India’s first international blind student in brain and cognitive sciences at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Even after being denied entry into the coaching centres for IIT-JEE, Bholla did not give up and went to study engineering to MIT. After completing his graduation from MIT, he wanted to come back to his hometown to start a foundation called ‘Sanvai’. Bholla had also met his biggest inspiration of life, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in MIT and shared his dream that someday he wants to be India’s first blind president.

Dr Priyanka Singh Bhadouria, Unnao

At the age of two and a half years, Singh was attacked by Polio Virus and after treatment became 40% Uniquely Abled with PH category. After working her post-graduation in Economics, Bhadouria went on to clear UGC-NET exam and did her PhD in economics “Marketing of Handloom Garments: A Study with reference to Varanasi”. Bhadouria is now working as an assistant director at MSME- Development Institute, Kanpur. She now contributes her skills in organizing training programmes on “Entrepreneurship Development Programme” for the educated unemployed and conducts awareness programmes and industrial motivation campaigns. Her aim is to reduce unemployment by promoting entrepreneurship.