HP's New ZBook Studio Laptops Offer High Performance In A Premium Device

HP's New ZBook Studio Laptops Offer High Performance In A Premium Device
Image credit: HP
HP ZBook Mobile Workstation
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HP ZBook Mobile Workstations are designed for creative and technical professionals who demand high performance in a premium device.The new line of laptops features cutting-edge design alongside collaboration and security tools that support every workflow.

ZBook Studio x360 G5 is a versatile laptop that combines a convertible design with powerful performance to run multiple apps, without compromising speed or responsiveness. For example, NVIDIA graphics and Intel Xeon processors allow you to edit high resolution images, while seamlessly running word processing software in the background. HP’s innovative 360-degree hinge delivers the comfort of a laptop, the convenience of a tablet, and a host of other work modes to help showcase your work.

HP ZBook Mobile Workstation. Image credit: HP.

ZBook Studio x360 G5 also features an anti-glare HP DreamColor display -one of the world’s brightest, 4K laptop display- and supports up to 6TB of storage. Whether sketching or marking up documents, you can achieve remarkable inking precision with 4,000 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt with the Wacom AES pen.

This generation of HP ZBooks are made from precisely crafted aluminum, which is both lightweight and durable, and thus enhance usability whether you’re in the office or on the go.

