11 Signs You're in a Rut -- and How to Get Unstuck (Infographic)

It's easy to get in a rut and it can be difficult to get out. Here are some things to help.

May 12, 2018

Do you constantly daydream about getting away, whether on a vacation or just out of the office? Maybe you’re not daydreaming, but perhaps you often find yourself bored, burnt out or even envying others. If so, then you might be in a bit of a rut.

A good tactic for combatting these thoughts is by doing something spontaneous such as leaving work early to see a show or exploring a new area of the city you live in. There’s no need to do something huge such as plan an international vacation or quit your job. Instead, think of fun things you can do locally and last minute.

Try focusing on yourself and do something that used to make you happy. Whether it’s a round of sudoku or a jog in the park, focus on your own well-being and happiness. And if you’re feeling extra ambitious, you can even try to step outside of your comfort zone and develop a new habit. Some ideas might be to learn how to surf, volunteer at your local community center or take an acting class.

