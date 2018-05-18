Technology

Picture Perfect: Canon Ivy Mini Photo Printer

Picture Perfect: Canon Ivy Mini Photo Printer
Image credit: Canon
Canon Ivy Photo Printer
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Set your photos free, and share memories in real life with Canon’s IVY Mini Photo Printer. The compact device can go everywhere your smartphone goes, and uses ZINK Zero Ink Technology to print 2x3 full color photos without ink cartridges.

Canon Ivy Mini Photo Printer. Image credit: Canon.

Additionally, each pack of paper comes with one blue ZINK Smart Sheet, which keeps your IVY printer calibrated at all times. Using the Canon Mini Printer app, you have the option to not only print individual smudge-free, water-resistant prints or stickers, but you can also create a tile print, use creative filters, augmented reality face distortion, as well as drawing tools to make your photos pop.

The IVY Mini Photo Printer is available in rose gold, mint green and slate gray.

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

