Softbank is as Confused as Vijay Shekhar Sharma. 4 Things to Know Today.

1. Rumour has it that Softbank is in initial talks with Zomato for an investment. Earlier, the Japanese investor was believed to be in discussions with Swiggy for an investment.

2. Minister of Commerce and Industries Suresh Prabhu during a live Facebook chat recognized the need for women entrepreneurs in the Indian ecosystem. He said that women participation is low in the Indian economy and reiterated that the Government is working on regulations for the same

3. The much awaited OnePlus 6 has been finally launched! After their global launch in London and China, their launch event for India was held in Mumbai today. If you are looking at buying the phone, here’s what the prices look like.

4. Vijay Shekhar Sharma seems to be a bit confused, but the question, we must say is legit. Last night, he took to Twitter to ask - what's the difference between curd and yoghurt. In jest, one entrepreneur replied it's same as the difference between you and Elon Musk.

Here's the "News that Entrepreneurs can Use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 60 seconds.  

