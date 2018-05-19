How Make in India has Boosted the Manufacturing Sector

We don't want India to be recognized as a country having a cheap labour force but as a country manufacturing world class goods

After make in India initiative consumer electronics have started manufacturing again in India and this is a big boost not only for the manufacturers but also for the economic growth of the country. If we talk about televisions, ten years back almost all the affordable category brands use to import televisions from different countries and they had a small sales team in India, today most of the television brands want to make in India to generate employment. Companies like Kodak has also started their manufacturing units in India.

These are some the benefits from make in India:

Key Policies to Encourage Make in India: Recently the government has increased the duty on CBU that again has attracted more brands to manufacture in India. This will boost the Indian economy as the home production will increase.

Job Opportunities: In India the job opportunities have increased, especially the skilled labor for which the demand is really high, and this is promising for any developing country.

GST : After the implantation of GST, revenue of the govt has gone up. This will lead to the improved infrastructure and development of the country. Plus, parallel cash economy which was terminating the market and there was a revenue loss of $ 2 billion every year just in the television industry.

F.D.I : If we talk about SPPL in the last 3 years, Kodak which is completely based out of U.S and Thomson which is based out of France both the companies have agreed to come to India again, reason being the make in India initiative and sentiments that have gone up in the global market due to which more companies want to invest in India .

Upgrade Technology: Because of make in India the availability of raw material and machinery have gone up we have started doing a lot of backward integration (which was not possible earlier)with the help of new technology, and we will see more backward integration. Earlier TV cabinets and speaker were also imported from other countries now with all these raw materials we have started manufacturing in India which is a big step.

Challenges:

Assembling in India: Currently most of the companies are doing the assembling in India or most consumer electronics companies import C.K.D to manufacture, we'll need a lot of upgradation in of technologies, for example, the LED panel: as no Indian company manufactures led glass panels and 70% of the cost of the LED is the glass panel. In India, we need technology companies to invest so that raw material is available in India. Another example is the semiconductor as you can see there are very few companies which are making semiconductors in India. Semiconductor and memory are required in every technology products so the government should encourage FDI on semiconductors. Infrastructure: In the last 3-4 years infrastructure has really gone up, but there is a long way to go in terms of global ranking in India as the infrastructures needs key improvements to uplift the logistics handlings: