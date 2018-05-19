5 Ways to Make Your Business Grow, While Making Society Healthy

Businessman and corporates don't have to stick to the age old ways of giving back to the society rather we have the ways to do it mod

Social entrepreneurship is definitely coming up, and is here to stay. Being the practice of conducting your business with a view to improving society at large, it has paved the way for a sustainable and environment-conscious corporate community. A new international study by Unilever reveals that the trend for purpose-led purchasing is greater among consumers in emerging economies than in developed markets. While 53% of shoppers in the UK and 78% in the US say they feel better when they buy products that are sustainably produced, that number rises to 88% in India and 85% in both Brazil and Turkey. The concept is spread wide and thoroughly, better for the environment, is better for the consumer.

A lot of companies are now ditching the outdated ‘charity’ path of welfare and moving towards social entrepreneurship and responsibility, that is, adding social welfare projects and initiatives to their business action plan as a part that is complementary and supplementary to their regular operations.

A huge misconception and question in people’s minds remain-

How is giving back to society helping my business grow?

The answer to the question lies in the act itself! Instilling your strategies and operations with social agendas will automatically bear fruit to your business’s growth and success. There are some sure-fire ways that you get your profit while bettering the environment that hosts you:

1. Providing Your Business with a Conscience and a True Motive

As soon as you make social welfare a part of your mission, it will be infused in all your operations and business transactions. Each plan and strategy will fulfil your normal goals as well as the extra-welfare goals. This way, your business has a conscience and a true motive, not just a superficial motive of maximising profits.

2. Aligning Your Staff Towards Social Welfare

Perhaps the easiest step to becoming a more socially aware entity, your brand must ensure that your personnel is in tune with your new initiatives and projects. This will fall in place almost automatically, as nowadays, the workforce is looking to be satisfied not only professionally through work, but also intrinsically and morally. The staff must be aware of the projects and newly aligned strategies, so they are motivated to make it more productive and successful.

3. Social Media and Marketing

If you’re a business that is doing their part in social welfare, and truly giving back, why not spread the message?

An important part about corporate social responsibility is sharing all the steps you as a business are taking. This is done to make people aware of your initiative and more importantly, influence other organisations to take some progressive steps as well!

4. Consumer Centric Social Welfare

The best part about socially progressive companies is that they enjoy a larger market share. In the current market, consumers are more likely to engage with companies that have a larger social welfare motive and goal. Consumers support those businesses that give back to society, and this in turn will increase the sales and performance of companies that focus on not just great service with operations but socially inclined strategies to benefit their consumers in a more wholesome manner

5. Mapping Out Projects and Initiatives

Besides the planning and goal setting, the awareness and marketing, comes the actual work! Map out different causes to support, issues to take up and communities to alleviate. Believe me, you will have your pick!

Having your business aligned to a few specific causes truly makes progress, and assures faith to the community that you are truly giving back.



Besides these points, which are centred towards your business truly benefitting from taking up social causes, is the moral conscience aspect that we as human beings cannot ignore. As a being of the world, we take more than we can ever give back. Corporate Social Responsibility is justified as our way of compensating the environment what we take from it.



Giving back to the community truly replenishes your soul, and leaves behind a legacy far greater tha

any extent of profit can award your business.



Good luck in making the world a better place to live in!