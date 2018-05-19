electric vehicles

Thinking of Buying an Electric Car? Indian Government has an Offer You Can't Refuse

One of the biggest advantages of going the electric vehicle way is that you will make some great savings and contribute to a better environment
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Thinking of Buying an Electric Car? Indian Government has an Offer You Can't Refuse
Image credit: Pixabay
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We all want to get rid of petroleum products because of the pollution, it’s our number one enemy. For the younger generation, today is a complete no. It's outdated and when we have something better way to go for a pollutant.  However, in the current scenario, electric vehicles can be your best option. One of the biggest advantages of going the electric vehicle way is that you will make some great savings and contribute to a better environment.

And, if you are thinking of buying an electric car, then it’s time to rejoice because you may get a rebate of up to INR 2 lakh from the government on your new electric car.

Major Push to Promote E-vehicles :

According to a TOI report, as part of an INR 9,400-crore package for electric and hybrid vehicles, the government may offer incentives of up to INR 2.5 lakh to those scrapping old petrol or diesel vehicles along with sops for investment to manufacture parts such as motors in the country. The incentives will benefit cab aggregators and bus fleet owners. As per the news, owners of electric cars, operating as taxis, are likely to get sops of INR 1.5 to 2.5 lakh for vehicles that cost up to INR 15 lakh. On the other hand, under the draft policy, the buyers of electric two-wheelers that cost up to INR 1.5 lakh will receive incentives of around INR 30,000.

It’s Not An Easy Road:

The government’s new plan will surely give a big boost to electric vehicles in India. In 2017, the Narendra Modi government set itself an ambitious target to allow only electric cars in India by 2030.

The then Minister of State with Independent Charge for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy, Piyush Goyal expressed that the government will help establish charging stations to start with and later through franchisee model, create jobs for lakhs of entrepreneurs to establish charging stations across the country.

But it seems there is no easy answer to whether or not India will go all-electric on the Indian roads by 2030.

According to an OECD report (The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development ), India is regarded as a country providing the least subsidies, compared to other major markets, to renewable energy in electric vehicle and that may hamper the government’s target of achieving the all-electric target by 2030. The dream of going all electric can be realized by empowering companies that are building e-vehicles in India.

Automobile giants like Mahindra, Tata and Hyundai have already rolled out various projects to make electric cars in India. Now it would be interesting to see if government’s latest move towards the adoption of e-vehicles will help achieve its long-awaited dream.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

electric vehicles

Here's Why EV Start-ups Stole the Show at Auto Expo

electric vehicles

Switching to Electric Vehicle Is Difficult Without Omnipresent Charging Infrastructure, Says Ratan Tata

electric vehicles

Technological Innovation In the EV Market And Trends To Come