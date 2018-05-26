technology entrepreneur

For This Defence Startup, an Image is Better For a Thousand Actions

Tonbo Imaging, the most impactful defense technology start-up in the country, brings economies of scale to defense and enterprise market with an asset light model built on deep technology
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
For This Defence Startup, an Image is Better For a Thousand Actions
Image credit: Entrepreneur
Former Features Editor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ARVIND LAKSHMIKUMAR (42), FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, TONBO IMAGING

Bengaluru-based Tonbo Imaging, the most impactful defense technology start-up in the country, brings economies of scale to defense and enterprise market with an asset light model built on deep technology, similar to existing industries including logistics, hospitality, transportation and commerce. It builds imaging technology that uses multiple complementary sensors to allow users to see and interpret the environment around them during night, dust, fog etc. for military, security, transportation safety and industrial inspection applications. “The entire hardware process rides on the consumer electronics manufacturing chain and contract manufacturing. That brings performance in terms of size, weight and power; cost in terms of economies of contract manufacturing and scalability through easy adoption of new technology as value to our customers. In some sense, we are to the defense industry what Apple is to the mobile phone industry,” says Lakshmikumar.

He last year won a $25-million contract for border surveillance in North Africa and Europe and raised $17 million to scale its international business. For Lakshmikumar, the biggest achievement is in disrupting the procurement of military electrooptics systems and democratizing night vision technology as that’s the backbone for any modern day military system across guns, tanks, ships and UAVs. The technology also lends itself well to commercial applications like intelligent transportation systems, mining vehicles and smart city programs.

MARCHING AHEAD

LAUNCH July 2012 in B’luru GROWTH 80-100% per annum REVENUE >Rs 100 crore HEADCOUNT 150 TOTAL INVESTMENT ~Rs 150 crore NO. OF PATENTS 12

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

technology entrepreneur

Here's How This Lending Start-up Keeps SMEs Afloat

technology entrepreneur

For These Entrepreneurs, the Sky is Not the Limit

technology entrepreneur

How This Fashion and Lifestyle Enthusiast Coded her Future Into Curating Content For Bollywood News