Saudi Al Tayyar Group Launches Arab Talent Accelerator Program

Industry giants -Google, Twitter, Amadeus, Facebook and Udacity- have teamed up with the Strategic Online Business Unit of the Saudi travel giant Al Tayyar Group to offer a six-month talent accelerator to 30 young Arab nationals.

Jadarah, meaning ‘ability’ in Arabic, runs from September 2, 2018 to February 28, 2019, every day for five days a week, excluding weekends (Friday and Saturday) and public holidays.

Eligible candidates are KSA or GCC nationals and Arab nationals residing in the GCC between the ages of 21 and 29, who are university graduates or individuals with less than three years of work experience with backgrounds in business or technology development. Jadarah is a paid opportunity possibly leading to a full-time role at the online unit or with one of the program partners.

Interested candidates should apply online to start a three-phased recruitment process. The first stage will require candidates to submit their CV, along with an essay that explains why they should be accepted to the program and what they wish to get out of the experience. Shortlisted candidates will then have to complete an online test. The third phase involves an assessment day, where a shortlist of 50 individuals will be invited to the Online Business Unit offices for a series of activities, including presentations, a group exercise and an interview with two senior management team members.

Following the enrollment in the program, the participants will have an option to join one of two courses in either business or technology development. In addition, each participant will rotate between different areas of the Al Tayyar business, to experience different roles within the organization. Participants will also be associated to a dedicated mentor and will have the opportunity to join weekly guest speaking slots to build and enhance their networking space.

Based on the performance and output levels of the candidates after completion of the program, it will offer different career options which include working on a startup venture, seizing opportunities at the Al Tayyar Strategic Online Business Unit, joining one of the program partners, and gaining access to the talent accelerator alumni network.

To apply, head to the website at www.jadarah.com/application. Applications accepted till June 13, 2018.

