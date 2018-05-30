This Advertising Company Has the Attention of the US and Middle East

Headquartered in Singapore, and with a team of 200 in India, Affle currently gets majority of its business from the US and the Middle East.

ANUJ KHANNA SOHUM (40), FOUNDER, CHAIRMAN & CEO, AFFLE

Around 12 years back, Affle started as a mobile technology platform in the early 3G era. It wasn't purely a technology company but started building tools for marketing. Headquartered in Singapore, and with a team of 200, majority of its employees are based out of India, as the primary business comes from India while markets like Indonesia, Middle East & US are other significant markets. Affle drives the right transactions to the top e-commerce companies through its platforms.Talking about its customer profile Kumar says, “Anybody who wants to drive either a transaction or the content on mobile phones, that guy is our potential customer. We are putting more efforts to drive outcomes because that is what is driving the entire digital world.” IP being the major focus drive for the company’s advertising and messaging business, Affle has started using blockchain for fraud detection. For the last two years, it is working more towards customer acquisition side.

