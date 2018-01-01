technology entrepreneur
Here's How This Lending Start-up Keeps SMEs Afloat
The first lenders the company identified were sellers on ecommerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and Snapdeal.
Why Did This 29-year-old Woman Plunge Into a Male Dominated Market of Blockchain
Primechain Technologies is developing one the largest blockchain-based solution for Indian banks, an initiative led by the country's biggest lender State Bank of India.
This Advertising Company Has the Attention of the US and Middle East
Headquartered in Singapore, and with a team of 200 in India, Affle currently gets majority of its business from the US and the Middle East.
The Mastermind Behind The Visual Effects of Ghajini & Baahubali
Makuta VFX is certainly not one of the ordinary companies that have mushroomed worldwide in the last decade
How This 2011 Brand is Giving New Dimensions to The Motor Vehicles Industry
Electric three wheeler and bike maker Gayam Motor Works (GMW) has developed swappable lithium-ion batteries for rickshaws which can be replaced in less than a minute.
Here's How These Entrepreneurs Swiped Away the Payment Problems in India
Mswipe, the mobile point-of-sale solutions company, has led the way for entrepreneurled businesses in disrupting the merchant side of the payment ecosystem.
How This Entrepreneur Pulled his Company Out of Bankruptcy
Cvent's story is about persistence and finding the right pain point
Why This Startup is 'Quikr' Than Others in Its Sector
Chulet has transformed one of the largest classifieds platforms in India – Quikr into country's own Craigslist, which dominated the classifieds revenue of newspapers in the US in mid 2000s
This IIT-M Student Detected The Need of Innovation in the Oil & Gas Industry
The start-up has built the world's first sensor that can monitor the performance of pipelines in real-time at high temperatures for a long range to avoid defects and corrosion.
How These Entrepreneurs Built India's Largest Automation Startup
Robotics company GreyOrange launched by Kohli and Akash Gupta in 2012 has pioneered that approach to lead the transformational change logistics, warehousing, and supply chain are going through
Why This Former Best Buy Executive is Today the Star of Indian Agriculture
The most well capitalized agri start-up in India, AgroStar has leveraged technology in the best possible way.