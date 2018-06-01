Four Must- Have Apps for Startup Founders to Keep Their Schedule in Order

It's time to switch from paper to apps to keep your daily schedule in order to maximize time and energy.

June 1, 2018 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ever wondered what a day in the life of an entrepreneur would look like? From back to back meetings to never-ending to-do list, in their busy timetable, entrepreneurs literally don’t have a minute to breathe. In such a hectic environment, planning a schedule is the first thing you need do to get your work done quickly. It’s time to switch from paper to apps to keep your daily schedule in order to maximize time and energy.

The concept of going paper-free is not new many of the international giants like IBM have tried it successfully in their offices with ease .It makes the process more streamlined and documented, at the same time files for references are always handy.

Entrepreneur India spoke to various founders to know few apps that entrepreneurs must use to plan their workday.

Google Suite:

Harsh Dhand, Founder & CEO of RentSher uses apps like Gmail, Calendar, Google docs and many more. He and his whole team are on Google Suite for business and scheduling. The Google Suite comprises of three elements:

Gmail, Hangouts, Calendar, and Google+ for communication

Drive for storage

Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms, and Sites for collaboration

“The best part of Google suite is that it is accessible on phone and picks up data from email. We get many rental queries for Laptops and Projectors on Google maps itself. Scheduling is also easy on Google calendar whether it is a client or partner meeting or a daylong event,” said Dhand

Trello:

For Shankar Srinivasan, Co-founder & COO, Inclov, Trello is that one app that helps him seamlessly manage his teams, projects and meetings. This also gives him more time to focus on the qualitative aspects of his platform.

"Apart working with my Co-Founder on our platform, we also work on the offline events called Social Spaces that happen almost twice a month across cities. This leads me to work with multiple teams simultaneously across the country. And, this is where Trello has served as a great platform,” said Srivanasan

He also shared that the app is very useful for entrepreneurs running parallel projects and working with remote teams.

“I definitely recommend this to any entrepreneur looking for a qualitative tool to organise their time,” he added.



Fantastical 2 :

Sanna Vohra, Founder and CEO, The Wedding Brigade recommends Fantastical 2, a calendar app that syncs with the iCal (web calendar) and events in the inbox to create one giant daily appointments and to-do list.

“One of the coolest parts is that you can schedule to-dos as appointments, or as reminders to make sure you remember doing all the small important things, like responding to an email on time. It even tells you when reminders are overdue which I tend to check before going to sleep at night. It is a total lifesaver!” said Vohra

Workflow :

Sohel Lalvani- Founder ,Toniq Retail Brands Pvt Ltd, suggests 'Workflow' as a best managing app for all entrepreneurs and business heads. Workflow includes over 200 actions, including those for Contacts, Calendar, Maps, Music, Photos, Camera, Reminders, Safari, AirDrop, Twitter, Facebook, Dropbox, Evernote, iCloud Drive, and Health, to name a few.

“It's like having a Personal Assistant in your pocket as it manages multiple tasks through a single task flow. So, instead of using 5-10 different mobile applications, use Workflow that integrates all in one,” said Lalvani