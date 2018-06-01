Robots Have Arrived in India and They are Here to Stay

India is not far behind in the list of countries picking up this trend across sectors.

Recently, Tata and Singapore Airlines in a joint venture with the name of Vistara announced a unique robot using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that can assist customers, address their queries and entertain them. Named 'RADA', the robot is aimed at helping the airline offer a seamless experience and an 'intuitively thoughtful' on-ground service to its fliers, keeping with the changing consumer behavior.

During its initial stage, the robot will be placed at Vistara’s Signature Lounge at Delhi Airport’s Terminal to assist customers using the lounge before they board their flights. ‘RADA’ will be further developed over a period of time in terms of functionality and features for future use cases, after gauging customer feedback.

Multitasking On The Go:

While many entrepreneurs fear of losing jobs to machines, the benefits of the robots are undeniable. The most important advantage of having robots at the workplaces are getting optimum output in terms if quality and quantity. At present, the Vistara robot can scan boarding passes and further provide information on the terminal, departure gates, weather conditions of the destination city, real-time flight status as well as information about Vistara’s products and services. It greets customers and interacts with them using basic hand movements, and is capable of moving around in the lounge on predefined pathways. Additionally, it can engage with kids and adults alike by playing games and other multimedia content such as songs and videos.

The Rise of the Machines:

Apart from Rada, there are many other robots that are playing an important role in major leading industries. Last year, India’s first humanoid robot, ‘Mitra’ was launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017. Manufactured by Bengaluru-based startup Invento Robotics, the five feet tall robot can move around the office, store or mall to provide personal assistance and security to your facility.

Another smart ‘robocop’, named after 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare can perform various tasks like: recognize people, take complaints, detect bombs, identify suspects, interact with people and answer peoples queries among others. Founded by a Hyderabad-based startup, H-Bots, the robot has the ability to communicate in six different languages.

Is There Anything Robots Can't Do?

The simple answer is probably not. A Kerela-based tech- startup, GenRobotics was in news this year for designing a robot that can clean manhole and sewer lines. The robot named ‘Bandicooot’ was developed to eliminate manual scavenging and accidents that happen in manholes due to the lack of awareness. The Indian robotics market is set to escalate, with startups playing a key role behind the boom. So, the Indians need to buck up because the robots are coming and certainly they aren’t going anywhere.