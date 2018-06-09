7 Visualization Techniques to Calm Your Anxious Mind (Infographic)

These simple tricks can help you relax and live a stress-free life.

June 9, 2018 2 min read

Whether you’re juggling multiple jobs or taking care of toddlers, all that running around can often come with a side of anxiety. Instead of letting these nerves get the best of you, it’s important to figure out a way to manage them. One helpful strategy is through visualization.

Related: Mastering Your Emotions and Using Your Most Valuable Asset

It’s empowering to know that you have the ability to control your mind and your emotions. With the help of some visualization techniques, you’ll not only be able to do that but you’ll likely see an improvement in your overall job performance. Not sure where to start? Here are some examples.

If you’ve had a long day at work and all you want to do is crawl into bed but your mind begins racing once you're in bed, think of a bunch of people talking loudly outside an open window. Instead of shouting at them, imagine yourself closing the window. This is a way to silence those people, which is really silencing your racing thoughts.

Related: Kills! 5 Ways to Keep Your Stress Levels Low.

Another scenario might be, when you make a mistake at work and all you do is beat yourself up about it. Combat these unwanted thoughts with the “stop sign” technique, where you literally picture a big red stop sign on an empty street in the middle of a clear day, and repeat to yourself: “Stop.”

In the case that you’re having trouble unwinding at the end of a busy day, the “ball of yarn” technique can help. Simply picture a ball of yarn as something holding all of your tension from the day. Then pretend to hold the tip of the yarn, and let it unravel as if your tension is unraveling as well.

Related: Workplace Stress Is at a Record High. Here's What's Causing It.

While these tricks might seem elementary, reducing stress and calming your mind is easier than you think. If you want to learn more, check out Net Credit’s infographic below.