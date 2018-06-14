Funding

Why Do Female-owned Businesses Face Obstacles in Funding

"Getting a bank loan for a new business idea is a big challenge in India for a woman entrepreneur"
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Do Female-owned Businesses Face Obstacles in Funding
Image credit: Pixabay
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

According to the data revealed by the Sixth Economic Census by the National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO), only 14 per cent of businesses are run by women in India. This is obviously a pretty staggering number, but the pertinent question is what is stopping Indian women to join entrepreneurship.

Talking to a few women entrepreneurs, we got to know that one of the major challenges is funding on their path. Most of the women entrepreneurs confessed that they faced a lot of obstacles in raising funds. To discuss this issue, which is being a major deterrent in a bid to raise the number of women entrepreneurs, Entrepreneur had a chat with a few entrepreneurs.

Lack of Mentorship for Women Entrepreneurs

As much as women are realizing that entrepreneurship is a lucrative career path, there are many women who are backing out as they feel it’s not easy to sustain in the market. While talking to the founder and Director of Avaali Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Srividya Kannan said there is lack of mentors who could back you and guide you on the right path.

Speaking about how it’s not easy to find mentors, she said, “Typically, fully backed collaterals are easier to get, however, obviously therefore it means that the promoter needs to have corresponding assets or semi-liquid collaterals. Equity is expensive, and needs careful thinking. Having a good advice is therefore very crucial to raise the right kind of money needed to fund a business, and such good advice itself is expensive.”

She added that with the changing scenario of women entrepreneurs, there are multiple examples that are inspiring more women to be entrepreneurs, but lack of support is a big hustle.

Kannan’s Tip:  It is important for you to curate your investors as much as the other way around. Choose your funding partners carefully as it has a long-term impact on how the company grows.

Debt Funding from Banks is a Huge Deterrent

Gurugram-based Manali Guha, Co-founder of Café Stay Woke shared that getting a bank loan for a new business idea is a big challenge in India.  

Reminiscing her experiences of funding, she said, “Private banks do not fund a business without a two- year balance sheet. PSUs under startup or stand-up India do have dedicated funds to be allotted but service sector getting funded is a long shot.

Guha also categorically mentioned that for a new company investors’ hold on equity is a big challenge. She advised that one should find partners who understand your vision, otherwise you’ll be diluting stakes and somewhere the path you had taken will get changed. 

Tip:  Make use of the stand-up India scheme. You need to have a solid idea and plan and own 51% or more stake. Minimise your personal liabilities and show some stable income.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Funding

[Funding Alert] Spacetech Start-Up Agnikul Raises INR 23.4 Cr In Round Led By pi Ventures

Funding

[Funding Alert] Godrej Invests In Solar Tech Start-Up ZunRoof's Series A Round

Funding

[Funding Alert] Sequoia, YC Back Payments App For Youth In $4.7 Mln Round