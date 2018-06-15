Trends That Will Shape the IT Staffing Industry in Next Few Years

Ideally, SMBs & MSMEs must focus on recruiting the skilled candidates capable of managing the innovative projects to meet future demands

Infallibly, IT sector is evolving at a rapid pace with the advent of cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet-of-Things, Blockchain, etc. Such technologies have automated countless business operations transforming the traditional business landscape into modern. IT companies now realizing the need for educated, dynamic, and young IT talents who can get the firm hold of every nut and bolt of industry requirements and accordingly cater to them.

For businesses, acquisition of new clients epitomizes the need for ingenious recruitment. As the client base expands by a step, the urge for talent recruitment doubles up to pacify the business growth. However, IT staffing trends are also changing making it important for both companies and job seekers to stay aligned with. Companies no longer intend to entertain the long-term employees who are unable to upgrade their skill sets in the volatile environment. What skills and expertise an employee possesses might become outdated with ultramodern developments. This has given rise to increasing demand for contract-based jobs.

Let us find out the top emerging trends in IT sector:

Social Networking for Staffing

Over the years, it has been observed that a majority of the businesses rely on their existing clients and employees for revenue generation. As tapping on potential job seekers and expanding the client base is a tough job, businesses prioritize it less in their business growth strategy. Instead, they choose to train the existing employees for advanced roles regardless of the investments it would call for. As previously discussed, the proficiency or expertise of existing workforce necessary for handling novice and innovative IT projects may become obsolete.

Ideally, SMBs & MSMEs must focus on recruiting the skilled candidates capable of managing the innovative projects, expanding the client base and eventually boosting the business growth. For this, they must work hard on brand-building and promotion to ensure the greater visibility for both clients and the job seekers in the niche market. Social media and professional platforms are proven effective tools for brand management and market the vacancies. Extensive networking online is the new trend in IT staffing industry. Not only it obtains the leads but also lures the young and talented professionals for taking up the new jobs.

Flexible-Staffing to Meet Changing Labor Needs

We see many business firms juggling, they are recruiting and terminating the full-time employees either because they are unable to contribute significantly to generating revenue or the freelance (or temporary) staff is more efficient in delivering the work under the limited budget. Recruiting full-time employees is, no doubt, expensive for every organization. But, the expenses are truly paid off when the new talent (be it full-time or temporary) leads the business innovation and uplifts the growth of the company as a whole. Since the world runs on uncertainty and ideating before which employee would be a misfit is impractical, the staffing companies are embracing flexible-staffing model with open hands. Flexible staffing enables the organizations to hire the candidates on the basis of workloads and specific projects which can be done by subject matter experts. It saves the company both time and costs of initiating the recruitment process.

Recruiting Passive Candidates

While there are innumerable employed people who are satisfied with their jobs, the majority of them would not miss the new and profitable opportunities. Such candidates are called passive candidates who may not be actively searching for new avenues, but if sought after, can avail the offer. Hiring passive candidates with exciting compensation packages encourages them to work more dedicatedly for the companies and reap the benefits. Unluckily, the thriving IT firms lack sufficient time to skim through the pool of talent and spot the passive candidates. Also, LinkedIn reports that only 22% of businesses reach the passive candidates with job offers. However, passive staffing is steadily becoming the first choice for many businesses as the experienced job seekers need lesser time and efforts to get trained while working with a new firm.