How Workplace Design Can Drive Happiness And Productivity

Days of unattractive offices are gone and new planning improves the standard of work

June 19, 2018 3 min read

Today, the idea of workspaces has moved beyond the conventional office landscape comprised of cubicles, desks, and chairs. The workspace design has crafted a functional role for itself which is a breakpoint from its limited structural role in the past. According to JLL Report, happiness is key to effective performance and productivity. The indispensable role of workspace in driving the happiness and productivity has been confirmed by several reports like White Papers By Haworth.

Given below are six ways workplace design can drive happiness and productivity

1. Flexible Layouts

The fixed layouts are rigid and non-flexible in nature which after sometimes causes a boredom and melancholy. Whereas the flexible layouts help the employee to combat against that boredom and it also contributes towards reducing the stress during the peak time.

The flexibility of layouts imbibes a sense of freedom among the employee which resultant into happiness. Integration of the USP of the business in the layouts makes the workspace more engaging and cool which increases the sense of belongingness among the employees.

2. Lighting

Light has a great impact on the human mind. Both dim and intense light has a very uninspiring effect on the employee. On the one hand, dim light causes laziness while intense lights result in irritability.

Choosing light according to the requirement of work is part of workspace designing. Investing in suitable lighting has the capacity to lift the mood of the employee and make the workspace ambience cheerful.

3. Movement

The workspace must not be very congested and crowded because it has a negative impact on both creativity and productivity. Working in an overcrowded office is a tiring experience for the employee because it hampers the movement also.

Movement in the office helps the employees to collaborate and have a useful conversation with their colleague. These conversation aids in resolving the several office related issues because the expertise of one employee meet with the expertise of another employee. The free movement in the office also facilitates the release of stress draining of melancholic and negative thoughts in the employees. It imbibes “Spirit De Corps” in the employees.

4. Large Hall or Lounge Type Office Space

These days number of workspaces is adopting this idea where the separate office for the Boss has been replaced and all the employees work from the same hall or lounge.

This innovative idea has contributed towards breaking away the rigid hierarchy pattern which used to cause reluctance, lesser productivity, and delay in the decision making

5. Health

Health is prerequisite for happiness and productivity and thereby nowadays office design is integrating the idea of wellness for their employee.

Yoga Hall, Treadmill, Walking track are the crucial infrastructural addition to the workspaces considering the health of an employee.

Walk and talk meeting rooms instead of traditional meeting rooms, Sit-Stand Desk, Special Chairs designed for the employees with back or spinal issues, seating arrangement for lactating employees etc have made the modern day workspace more inclusive and health-conscious.

The proactive approach towards health not just only reduces the expenditure on health-issues but also strengthen the productivity.

6. Biophilic Design

The Biophilic design causes a positive impact on human senses and it increases the productivity by manifolds. Letting nature come inside the office space can help in keeping the ambience of workspace fresh and exuberant.

There is a number of plants which, has a medicinal impact, reduces indoor pollution and increases the oxygen level.