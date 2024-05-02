📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Snapchat Adds Chat Editing Capability With AI The most recent version of Snapchat has a ton of new capabilities, like the ability to modify messages and create reminders. Additionally, it now offers a few extra features driven by generative AI.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unsplash

The most recent version of Snapchat has a ton of new capabilities, like the ability to modify messages and create reminders. Additionally, it now offers a few extra features driven by generative AI.

Users using iOS and Android devices can now get the update. A portion of these features are exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers and are now being introduced gradually. Users of Snapchat+ are able to edit chats. After sending a text message, these users will now have up to five minutes to correct a typo. A user can be assisted in remembering an approaching deadline by utilizing "My AI Reminders," one of the new generative AI-backed features. By sending a short text, users can also instruct the "My AI Chatbot" to start an in-app countdown.

Additionally, Snapchat is utilizing AI to generate personalized Bitmoji looks. This includes the capacity to generate various fabric patterns, such as "vibrant graffiti" or "skull flower," which can be further tailored to an individual's preferences. Along with AI capabilities, Snapchat Lens now has a 90s AI lens filter. This can make your selfie look like something from the early nineties.

For a time now, Snapchat has been providing additional AI-generated features, such as an AI background generator. OpenAI's GPT powers the majority of the AI features on the platform. Any emoji can now be used by users to respond to a message. Previously, only certain reactions and Bitmoji could do this.Friends on Snapchat may now wave at each other if they happen to be nearby when they post their location on the Snap Map.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Business News

James Clear's Atoms App Promises to Help Break Bad Habits and Create Better Ones — Here's How It Works

The app turns Clear's best-selling book, "Atomic Habits," into something actionable.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Google Lays Off Hundreds of 'Core' Employees, Relocates Others Overseas

The layoffs were announced days before Google's parent company, Alphabet, announced its Q1 2024 earnings.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

AI Marketing Is Flooding Social Media. Here's How to Make Sure You Don't Get Lost in the Robotic Noise.

Content overload from AI is the new normal. Marketing guru Mari Smithen shares strategies for navigating the AI revolution and getting your messaging across.

By Ben Angel
Franchise

After Decades of Hard Work, This Couple Is Living the Entrepreneurial Dream. Here's How They Achieved Generational Wealth.

Nadine and James Middleton's journey shows what can happen when hard-working people are matched with the right franchise.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

She Worked Hard to Become An Engineer, and Didn't Want Her Degree to Go to Waste. Then She Found a Franchise That Was the Best of Both Worlds.

Kayla Opperman was the first Snapology franchisee in Colorado, and now she owns five locations.

By John Francis
Career

This 'Cutting-Edge' Strategy Used By Meta and Google Is Helping Leaders Keep Young Employees Motivated

Archer Chiang, founder and CEO of Giftpack, breaks down the method that can improve results and retention.

By Amanda Breen