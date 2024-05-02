The most recent version of Snapchat has a ton of new capabilities, like the ability to modify messages and create reminders. Additionally, it now offers a few extra features driven by generative AI.

Users using iOS and Android devices can now get the update. A portion of these features are exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers and are now being introduced gradually. Users of Snapchat+ are able to edit chats. After sending a text message, these users will now have up to five minutes to correct a typo. A user can be assisted in remembering an approaching deadline by utilizing "My AI Reminders," one of the new generative AI-backed features. By sending a short text, users can also instruct the "My AI Chatbot" to start an in-app countdown.

Additionally, Snapchat is utilizing AI to generate personalized Bitmoji looks. This includes the capacity to generate various fabric patterns, such as "vibrant graffiti" or "skull flower," which can be further tailored to an individual's preferences. Along with AI capabilities, Snapchat Lens now has a 90s AI lens filter. This can make your selfie look like something from the early nineties.

For a time now, Snapchat has been providing additional AI-generated features, such as an AI background generator. OpenAI's GPT powers the majority of the AI features on the platform. Any emoji can now be used by users to respond to a message. Previously, only certain reactions and Bitmoji could do this.Friends on Snapchat may now wave at each other if they happen to be nearby when they post their location on the Snap Map.