How to Beat Stress and Boost Happiness (Infographic)

Here are some ways to get a grip on your stress levels.

June 30, 2018 1 min read

Too much stress can lead to decreased productivity, poor health and burnout. The truth is, however, we usually stress about things that never actually happen. Or, if they do, we end up handling these situations much better than we’d imagined.

Research conducted by Happify discovered that a whopping 85 percent of people admit that the things we worry about never actually happen. Not only that, but when our worries do become a reality, 80 percent of people say they handle these situations better than they thought they would. Still, seven out of 10 people say they experience stress and anxiety every day.

So what exactly are people stressing about? The top stressor is money, followed by work and the economy. In the workplace, people admit that workload was the most overwhelming aspect (46 percent), followed by people issues (28 percent), work-life balance (20 percent) and lack of job security (6 percent).

The best way to beat these stressors are getting outside, cultivating relationships with loved ones and exercising.