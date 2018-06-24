MIT Solve Challenges Call For Tech Startups To Solve Global Social Issues

June 24, 2018 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With more than US$650,000 in potential funding up for grabs, MIT’s Solve Challenges, headed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, aims to seek solutions for prominent issues by supporting and funding concepts around the world. Open to entrepreneurs around the world, the competition accepts technology-based solutions at all stages of development whether it’s in idea stage, prototype, pilot, growth or scale stage, with criteria based on its potential for impact, scalability, feasibility and innovative approach.

Currently, there’s four main challenges for prospective participants. The first challenge is Work of the Future which is looking for ways to support those affected by technology-driven transformations of work to make new opportunities for them. Next, the Teachers and Educators challenge, which focuses on startups which can enable teachers to better offer accessible and personalized learning experiences. It’s followed by the Coastal Communities challenge which addresses how coastal communities can mitigate and adapt to climate change whilst developing. And finally, the Frontlines of Health challenge looks into how communities can invest in health workers and services to improve their access to effective and affordable care.

Finalists will head up to the Solve Challenge finals on September 23, 2018 in New York City during the UN General Assembly Week for an opportunity to be part of the 2018 Solver Class. Concepts that will be selected has a ton to look forward to: partnership opportunities with leaders in the tech industry, business and government entities who are looking for concepts to implement to scalable ideas, access to events, workshops and more, an office space on the MIT campus, working with Solve’s team to consult on portfolios that will be disseminated to potential investors and advisors, and meeting with other social entrepreneurs to get peer-to-peer feedback.

To apply, head to https://solve.mit.edu/challenges. Applications close by July 1.

Related: ADGM Invites Startups For Its Annual FinTech Abu Dhabi Innovation Challenge