The Recap: National Treasure Conference 2018 Focuses On Socially Responsible Entrepreneurship

June 25, 2018 3 min read

Gathering experts in healthcare, education, sustainability, women entrepreneurship and social enterprises, the second edition of the Annual National Treasure Conference was held in April 2018 at the Amity University Dubai. Hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Minister and Minister of Tolerance UAE and President of UAE Genetic Disease Association, the conference focused on sustainable growth, entrepreneurial opportunities and socially responsible ventures in the region.

The event kicked off with an opening note by Dr. Maryam Matar, founder and Chairperson of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association, who addressed the need for supporting ecosystems that enables STEM careers. It was followed by panel discussions on the representation and growth of women in STEM, as well as female entrepreneurs and entities which women with opportunities to grow, lead, and which are mentors to women and women-led organizations, increasing access to skills training and career counseling to improve women’s lives. The conference also emphasized on taking strides in the education realm, particularly building inclusive institutions to achieve sustainable development. It also explored how technologies such as AI can be sustainable in building future smart cities, plus the shift in healthcare to build business models that are more patient-centric using new technologies such as mobile apps, virtual care centers and personalized interactions with health specialists.

From left to right: Dr Fatima Al Aydaroos, Space Science Senior Specialist, UAE Space Agency; Fatima Al Kaabi, Youngest Emirati Inventor; HE Dr Maryam Matar, Chairman, UAE Genetic Disease Association; Dr. Ismahane Elouafi, Director General, International Center for Biosaline Agriculture; and Maya AlHawary, Chairwoman of Board of Governors and Director of Planning at Dubai Carmel School

Some of its speakers included Dr. Fatima Al Aydaroos, Space Science Senior Specialist of the UAE Space Agency, Heather Henyon, founder of Wain, Helen Al Uzaizi, CEO of Bizworld UAE, Dr. Lance E. De Masi, President of the American University in Dubai, Isobel Abulhoul Obe, CEO and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation, Dr. Raza Siddiqui, CEO of Arabian Healthcare Group. The conference ended with the National Treasure Business Excellence Awards 2018, to recognize prominent entities and entrepreneurs in their fields. Neha Shaikh, founder and Chief Innovation Officer commented, “The series of excellence awards is much more than recognizing successful organizations or individuals; it is an encouragement and motivation to our winners to excel further in their respective fields. The winners were shortlisted and selected for extraordinary work towards youth, sustainability, women empowerment, society and innovation.”

A few of the winners of the National Treasure 2018 Excellence Awards includes Taka Solutions, Eida Al Muhairbi, Emaar, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Kawthar Makahlah, Emaar, DEWA and more. Held in association with the UAE Genetic Disease Association, the event is supported by Dubai SME, ABIS Group, Precise General Trading, Best Western Hotel Deira, Filmfare Magazine, Amity University, Filli Café, Anjali K Couture and Dubai Carbon.

