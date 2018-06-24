Appointment of New President Proves that Uber is Not Going to Give Up on India

Former DEN CEO, Pradeep Parameswaran has over 20 years of wide experience of working in US, Asia Pacific and Africa in telecom sector.

June 24, 2018 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amid all the speculations and alleged reports on Ola taking over Uber in India, San Francisco-based ride hailing company Uber gives a breakthrough by appointing Pradeep Parameswaran as its new President to handle India and South Asia operations.

In a post shared by Amit Jain, Asia Pacific Head of Uber, he said, “I’m delighted to announce Pradeep Parameswaran will succeed me as the President of Uber India and South Asia, effective immediately.”

“As a key member of Uber’s regional leadership team, Pradeep will be responsible for leading the rides operation to new heights as the preferred mobility platform for riders and drivers across India and South Asia,” he added.

On his new appointment at Uber India, Pradeep said, “Uber is a once-in-a-generation movement. India is a critical global market that faces tough and exciting mobility challenges. With two asthmatic children who are growing up in Gurgaon, I am privileged to have the chance to shape a better future for our next generation – one with lesser pollution, lower congestion, more space for parks and lesser for parking!”

Past Achievements & Future Goals

Former DEN CEO, Pradeep Parameswaran has over 20 years of wide experience of working in US, Asia Pacific and Africa in telecom sector.

Parameswaran had also worked previously with various technology value chains that include Internet companies, telecom service providers, ISPs, cable/DTH providers, handset manufacturers, network OEMs, IT service providers, software companies.

Commenting on the appointment of new President, Amit Jain in a letter said, “Over the last year and a half Pradeep has been instrumental in our growth, cementing the region as a critical contributor to our global vision. His leadership around safety initiatives and our driver community engagement has resulted in many firsts for Uber in India, and globally, including launching India’s first ridesharing insurance program.”

India Remains to be the Healthiest Market for Uber

The announcement has come days after Uber had announced Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador. Two of these new appointments in the Indian region operations prove that Uber is not going to give up any soon.

In fact, during the Uber CEO’s India visit in 2017, Dara Khosrowshahi had said competition to Ola would only help Uber grow and that the company was confident of their position in the country.

Time and again the US-based taxi aggregator has called India its one of the healthiest market. In an interview with Press Trust of India, Khosrowshahi had said India is already among the top three markets (besides the US and Latin America) for Uber as it accounts for 10% of its trips globally.

“It is one of our healthiest markets in terms of growth rates,” emphasized Khosrowshahi in his last visit in India.

But the pertinent question remains to be whether Uber would be able to stay firm amid rising competition in the Indian market or not. .