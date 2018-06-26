If You Love Dogs, the New 'What the Fluff' Challenge Is Just for You

Go on: Confuse the heck out of Fido or Fifi. You had nothing better to do today.

June 26, 2018 1 min read

File this one under the "too much time on their hands" category, or alternately, "I just love to confuse the heck out of my dog."

Either way, people -- maybe even entrepreneurial people --are taking the "What the Fluff" challenge, by fooling or outright freaking out Fido or Fifi.

In videos posted on YouTube and Facebook, challengers repeatedly raise and lower a blanket in front of their faces, impressing on their dog that they're behind the blanket until suddenly they're not (having given their pooch the slip by ducking behind a door).

Turns out dogs are hysterically slow to grasp where their pet parents have disappeared to. And some of their reactions are priceless. Check out this video below, especially one dog's "WTF?" reaction, at 0:32.