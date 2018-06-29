How Startups Can Master the Art of Visual Marketing?

June 29, 2018 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Marketing is an integral part of startup’s growth and success. Most entrepreneurs in the initial days ignore the marketing strategies at their peril. However, if done in the right manner, it can scale your brand much faster than ever before in today’s marketplace. Nowadays there seems to be a term buzzing even louder than marketing and that is visual marketing. As a key component of modern marketing, visual marketing focuses on studying and analyzing how images, videos, and other elements can be used to make objects the center of visual communication. Whether your brand is looking to educate, enlighten or entertain, visual communication is central when you connect with your audience.

Therefore, we are sharing few tips on how brands can improve their visual marketing:

It's Time to Give a Human Touch :

The world is moving towards visual communication at a much rapid speed than ever. All the communication around us, be it news, letters or even chat notes, which were always dependent on text, have now converted into strong visual channels. Swati Nathani, Co-founder, and Chief Business Office, Team Pumpkin believes for brands to develop strong visual marketing, it must focus on using newer formats of visual communication like interactive maps, visual boards, 360-degree videos, infographics and much more.

“Also it’s imperative for brands to give a human touch to its communication by capturing a lot of ‘behind the scenes’ and ‘how to’ of products,” she added.

Building a Better Consumer-Brand Bond:

We live in a scroll and swipe inducing world. And the one thing that makes us stop and watch or stop and click is visual in nature. This becomes especially important for brands in today's world where how they are perceived visually can say a lot about what their brand stands for. Varun Duggirala, Co-founder & Content Chief, The Glitch pointed out that the trigger points for any desired emotion be it relatability, likability, quirkiness or even curiosity, starts with the visual.

“And as the brand's story evolves in front of their eyes it's this visual with the added toppings of copy, sound, and story that help build that bond between brand and consumer. Add to that a world where a great visual makes us want to "add to cart" in an instant and you truly understand why visuals are a brands’ best friend.” he said.

Showcase the Human Side of Your Brand:

Needless to say, we all naturally gravitate more towards visual content. A message supported with visual elements like photographs, info-graphs or videos is capable of being more impactful and helps the audience connect in a better way. However, with the ever-rising competition and brands becoming more aware of their positioning, it is important that all businesses young and old alike engage with their audience only through genuine, real stories.

Avijit Arya, CEO & Founder Internet Moguls feels the audience today is more emotion driven and is pulled towards the humane side of a brand.

“It is important that the visuals and the story connect with your audience in a more humane way. One has to be able to induce empathy among the viewers through powerful and raw, honest narrative that has the ability to cross the bridge amidst the insane amount of content being created every day,” he said.